Listen Live
Close
News

Meek Mill Calls On J. Cole To Hop On His Upcoming Album

Meek Mill is calling on J. Cole to hit the studio with him for his upcoming album. 

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Meek Mill is calling on J. Cole to hit the studio with him for his upcoming album. 

The Philadelphia rapper is known for firing off some random tweets, but this one might be his most reasonable one yet. Considering Meek has cooked up songs with major names like Jay-Z, Drake, and even Kendrick Lamar, he’s somehow never teamed up with the Cole.

Meek Milly made his intentions clear on social media, tweeting:

“I need J. Cole on my project, wassup bro, let’s get it in the studio!!!!”

Shortly after tweeting about updating his LinkedIn, the Dreamchasers MC is looking to add a Cole feature to the résumé. Less than a year after releasing Indie Pack Vol. 1, his first project since becoming fully independent, Meek already appears to be back in album mode.

Before Indie Pack Vol. 1, Meek took a four-year break from releasing solo projects. In 2021, he dropped Expensive Pain, which featured standout records like “Sharing Locations,” “Ride For You,” and “Flamerz Flow.”

Now he’s hoping to shake things up on the next project with a J. Cole verse. Since posting the tweet, the Fayetteville rapper has yet to publicly respond about whether he’s open to jumping on a record. Cole has been busy promoting his latest project, The Fall-Off, including a trunk tour in which he pulled up to different cities in an old Honda Civic to hand out copies of the album to fans personally.

Following the positive response to his album, he announced a massive world tour with more than 70 dates.

Whether the Meek Mill and J. Cole collaboration actually happens remains to be seen, but Meek has already put the call out.

SEE ALSO

Meek Mill Calls On J. Cole To Hop On His Upcoming Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

R&Beef: Usher And Justin Bieber Had Heated Confrontation At Beyoncé’s Oscars Party Reportedly As A-Listers Looked On

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

12 Items
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close