Cardi Confirms She’s Keeping Her Copious Cakes, Explains Why She’s Backtracking On Butt Shrinking Surgery

Cardi B decides against reducing her curves, feeling comfortable with her body after having four children.

Cardi previously had unsafe butt injections but has since had them removed, warning others against similar procedures.

Cardi is busy with her music tour and caring for her young family, including her newborn son.

Cardi’s copious curves aren’t going anywhere!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 33-year-old rapper and mom of four is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour and has recently talked about possibly heading to Colombia to reduce her well-known curves.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I was saying that, but I’m not gonna do it,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Tuesday, March 24. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out, but I don’t have time for that.”

The “I Like It” artist shared that she feels at ease with her body these days, especially after welcoming her fourth child, a 4-month-old baby boy, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs.

“I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body and everything,” she said. “I do have a whole bunch of cellulite because I don’t know if it’s the age or I don’t know if it’s the fact that I have four kids, but I feel really good. It looks so perfect, it does, but it’s not. But it’s okay. I’m loving my imperfections and everything, and I just feel really comfortable. I feel really good.”

This backtracking from Cardi comes shortly after she revealed her plans to go under the knife. The rapper was filmed chatting backstage with Kehlani, where she mentioned plans to change her appearance, saying she was “taking some out. After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody, nothing. I’m taking this a** out!”

When she was 21, Cardi underwent biopolymer injections in her butt. The FDA does not approve these silicone-based fillers, which can lead to serious health risks. The procedure reportedly cost her $800 and was done in a basement in Queens, New York.

“They don’t numb your a** with anything,” she told GQ in 2018 while recalling the experience. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

In August 2022, Cardi revealed she had “95%” of the biopolymers removed. She later discussed the experience during an Instagram Live in December of that year, where she also warned fans about cosmetic procedures.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to a** shots, DON’T!” she said at the time.

She underwent another removal procedure in January 2024.

Cardi is also a mom to daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, 18 months, whom she shares with her ex Offset. She welcomed her youngest child, a baby boy, with Diggs in November 2025. Having gone on tour shortly after giving birth to her youngest, it seems like Cardi is reevaluating how she wants to spend her time.

“I feel like I almost had a baby a year ago and sometimes I go, ‘Wait, I just had a baby four months ago!’ because I have done so much,” Cardi said on Today.

The post Cardi Confirms She’s Keeping Her Copious Cakes, Explains Why She’s Backtracking On Butt Shrinking Surgery appeared first on Bossip.

Cardi Confirms She’s Keeping Her Copious Cakes, Explains Why She’s Backtracking On Butt Shrinking Surgery was originally published on bossip.com