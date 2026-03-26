Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence

Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence

Published on March 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Rapper Desiigner Birthday Celebration
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Grammy-nominated rapper Desiigner, known for hit songs like “Panda” and “Timmy Tuner,” is out on bond after getting arrested in South Carolina.

According to law enforcement, the rapper— whose real name is Sidney Royel Shelby III, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree domestic violence in Horry County.

Representatives for Desiigner have not yet issued a public statement. Law enforcement has also not confirmed additional details of the details leading to the arrest at this time.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has made the headlines for legal troubles. In 2023, he faced a federal charge for indecent exposure after an incident on a flight. Earlier in his career, he was also arrested in New York after a road rage incident, where the charges were later dropped.

According to news station WIS 10, Desiigner was released on Tuesday on a $1,500 bond.

SEE ALSO

Rapper Desiigner Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

R&Beef: Usher And Justin Bieber Had Heated Confrontation At Beyoncé’s Oscars Party Reportedly As A-Listers Looked On

27 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

7 Items
News  |  Weso

Usher Turns Down Diddy Slander, Social Media Tells Him He Should Leave Those Frosted Flakes Days In The Past

12 Items
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close