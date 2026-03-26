Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

Hotter than a june bug in July!

We’re riding off into the sunset with one last helpin’ of purrrty darlins who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at this year’s world-famous Houston Rodeo in H-Town.

The bustlin’ event brought together some of thee flyest (and finest) cowgirls from near and far for some good ‘ole fashioned Texas funnn (and gumbo).

This year’s star-studded extravaganza had a lil of everything: history-making Black cowboys, electric performances by Lizzo and Shaboozey, and Tina Knowles who stirred things up with her Beyoncé-approved gumbo during meet-and-greets with fans.

Naturally, fans were itchin’ to get a taste of Mama Tina’s Gumbo which caused quite the commotion as one of the biggest draws at the annual bonanza.

Other standout moments included the famed Black Heritage Day known for its exhibits, performances, and special entertainment in celebration of Black Cowboys and their storied contributions to Western culture.

“It’s extremely important to me that we continue to honor our culture, continue to honor what we have contributed as far as Black cowboys and cowgirls in the space of our Texas Western culture,” said Black Heritage Committee chairman, Shaun Boddy, in an interview with Houston Chronicle. “It’s important not only to me but for our committee. That day means a lot, and it’s why we continue to offer our time and our talents to continue the legacy of the Black Heritage Committee.”

What was your favorite moment from RodeoHouston 2026? Tell us down below and enjoy one last helpin’ of purrrty darlins who looked mighty fine at Houston Rodeo on the flip.