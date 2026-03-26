White Conservative Women Are Druski's Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Getty Images / Druski / White Face Conservative Woman Skit

Druski’s makeup team got to work to turn the Black comedian into a conservative white woman for his latest skit, and social media is in stitches once again.

The internet comedian is once again donning white face to accurately and hilariously point out how white conservative women act.

In the skit named “How Conservative Women in America Act,” Druski didn’t need to mention the late Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk’s name, as many immediately described the skit as a direct parody of the current head of Turning Point USA and Donald Trump’s lying press secretary, Karoline Leaviitt.

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In the video, Druski, once again donning white face makeup from head to toe, topped off with a blonde wig, reenacts moments as Kirk walking through pyrotechnics, while rocking attire similar to Donald Trump’s latest appointee to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

The reaction to the skit was instantaneous, with many declaring Druski got another hit on his hand that is surely going to enrage the MAGA faithful, just like his other skits where he became a white man in his “Proud American” skit.

“Oh they’re going to try to kill him for this one lol,” one user wrote in response to Druski’s latest skit.

Another user wrote, “OH NI**A !! THEY ARE ABOUT TO BE HOOTING AND HOLLERING FOR 40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS.”

Druski is definitely going to have the folks in right-wing circles talking about this latest skit for days.

You can see more reactions below.