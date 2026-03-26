Source: Paras Griffin / Getty 10 Of The Best Ari Lennox Songs You Need to Hear Right Now When it comes to modern R&B, Ari Lennox continues to stand out with her soulful voice, honest storytelling, and timeless sound. As one of the leading voices from Dreamville, she has built a catalog full of smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and unforgettable vibes. If you are looking to get into her music or just want to refresh your playlist, here are ten of the best Ari Lennox songs you need to hear right now.





1. Shea Butter Baby This is the song that introduced many listeners to Ari Lennox. Smooth, intimate, and soulful, it perfectly captures her signature sound and remains one of her most essential tracks.



2. Pressure Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A confident and upbeat anthem that shows Ari stepping fully into her power. The production, vocals, and energy make this one of her biggest standout records.



3. BMO Fun, flirty, and full of personality, BMO highlights Ari Lennox’s playful side while still delivering strong vocals and infectious energy.



4. Up Late A slow and sensual track that builds a late night vibe. This song is perfect for winding down and showcases her ability to create mood-driven R&B.



5. Whipped Cream One of her earlier standout songs, Whipped Cream is soft, dreamy, and layered with emotion. It helped establish her unique voice in R&B.



6. Chocolate Pomegranate A fan favorite deep cut that blends jazzy elements with smooth vocals. This track really highlights her musicality and vocal control.



7. Waste My Time Relatable and honest, this song dives into relationship frustrations while still maintaining a smooth and easygoing sound.



8. Hoodie A vulnerable and emotional track that feels personal and reflective. It gives listeners a deeper look into Ari Lennox’s storytelling ability.



9. Queen Space Featuring Summer Walker, this track is all about confidence, boundaries, and knowing your worth. A standout collaboration that resonates with listeners.



10. New Apartment A powerful song about growth, independence, and self awareness. It closes out this list as one of her most honest and reflective records.