Black Women Who Are Taking Over The Sweet 16
Black women aren’t just showing up in this year’s Sweet 16 they’re setting the tone, shifting the culture, and redefining what dominance looks like on the court. From clutch performances to viral moments, these athletes are leading their teams with confidence, skill, and star power. As the spotlight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament intensifies, it’s clear this stage belongs to them.
Take a look at the Black women who are taking over the Sweet 16
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Azzi Fudd – UCONN
Azzi Fudd along with teammate Sarah Strong are powering uconn’s perfect run
Sarah Strong – UCONN
Sarah Strong along with teammate Azzi Fudd are powering uconn’s perfect run
Flau’jae Johnson – LSU
Flau’jae Johnson along with teammate Mikaylah Williams are driving LSU’s Surge
Mikaylah Williams – LSU
Mikaylah Williams along with teammate Flau’jae Johnson are driving LSU’s Surge
Madison Booker – University Of Texas
Madison Booker is powering Texas into the next round
Olivia Miles-TCU
Olivia Miles carries TCU to the sweet 16 in OT
Jazzy Davidson – USC
Jazzy Davidson is leading USC’s run as a freshman
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Hannah Hidalgo continues to be Notre Dame’s premire two-way threat
Black Women Who Are Taking Over The Sweet 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com