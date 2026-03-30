Cardi B is putting her label on notice as she plans to release her next project and tour the world for five months.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

During a rare break from her Little Miss Drama tour, Cardi took to Instagram Live to assure her fans that she won’t be taking a long hiatus before releasing new music this time around. The “Magnet” rapper also discussed plans to have a long tour accompany her next project.

“When I put out another album, and I go and I tour well… Live Nation, they’re gonna have to cough up more money,” she said. “Because y’all be talking about, ‘Oh, rehearsals, you start for five months and this and that.’ Rehearsals are not free. Sean Bankhead got to get paid every single day of rehearsal. And the dancers got to get paid every single day. But that’s why they’re going to have to cover all the money on my next tour with my next album. I’m going to perform for five months, bro.”

Despite her busy schedule, she’s already making time to cook up some fresh heat. She posted a video from her tour bus where a recording studio had been added for her to get to work.

“I cannot wait to put out the next album,” she said. “I’m already putting things in my head for the new production. I’m going to go f**king crazy. Like, I really love this s**t. … I really, really, really can’t wait. I’m tired. Some days I be happy. Some days I’ll be, like, annoyed ‘cause I want to go home. But I’m really, really tired. I’m so happy to be home, though.”

With her Grow Good hair care products and her clothing line also in the works, it doesn’t seem like Cardi plans on slowing down any time soon. The Bronx-native seems to be making up for lost time by making this chapter her best one yet. The Little Miss Drama tour will conclude on April 17 in Atlanta with a final show at State Farm Arena.

The post ‘I Need Cheese For My Egg’: Cardi B Says Live Nation Will Have To Cut The Check For Her Next Album & Tour appeared first on Bossip.

‘I Need Cheese For My Egg’: Cardi B Says Live Nation Will Have To Cut The Check For Her Next Album & Tour was originally published on bossip.com