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Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna's London Concert

Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

A woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted during Gunna's Wun World Tour stop at London's O2 Arena.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena

A man was arrested on suspicion of alleged sexual assault at American rapper Gunna‘s concert at London’s O2 Arena. According to a report, the incident took place last week after a woman attending the concert said a man began assaulting her as she watched Gunna’s set.

The BBC reports that during Gunna’s Wun World Tour stop at the 02 Arena in London on March 25, a 26-year-old man allegedly approached a woman in her 20s, claiming that the man conducted the assault from behind.

The outlet adds that Metropolitan Police officers were called to the arena in southeast London during the evening performance. The man was promptly arrested and, as of the last report, remains in police custody.

Met officials say they’re assisting the victim after a concerted effort force-wide to address women’s safety at such performance venues.

Gunna will remain in London for the second of two shows, performing at the 02 Arena on Tuesday (March 31). The Wun World Tour continues to Manchester and across Europe.

Photo: Getty

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Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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