Source: Presley Ann / Getty Eddie Murphy’s 10 Must-See Movies and TV Moments There are legends… and then there’s Eddie Murphy. From stand up stages to blockbuster films, Murphy helped redefine comedy for an entire generation. His ability to blend humor, charisma, and cultural commentary made him one of the most influential entertainers of all time. If you’re building your watchlist or just want to revisit greatness, here are 10 must see Eddie Murphy movies and TV moments you can’t skip.

1. Saturday Night Live (1980–1984) Before Hollywood, Eddie Murphy took over SNL. Characters like Buckwheat and Gumby turned him into a breakout star and helped revive the show during a struggling era.

2. 48 Hrs. (1982) Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Murphy’s big screen debut alongside Nick Nolte instantly showed he was a star. His energy, humor, and presence changed what a leading man in action comedies could look like.

3. Trading Places (1983) This comedy classic paired Murphy with Dan Aykroyd in a story about wealth, class, and social experiments. It’s still one of the smartest comedies ever made.

4. Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Axel Foley is one of the most iconic characters in film history. This movie cemented Murphy as a box office superstar and launched a major franchise.

5. Coming to America (1988) Murphy didn’t just star in this film, he played multiple characters. The story of Prince Akeem became a cultural staple, blending romance, comedy, and Black excellence in a way rarely seen at the time.

6. Harlem Nights (1989) This film brought together legends like Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx. It stands as a historic moment in Black cinema, even beyond the laughs.

7. The Nutty Professor (1996) Murphy’s ability to play multiple roles reached another level here. His transformation into the Klump family showcased his range as both a comedian and actor.

8. Shrek (2001) As the voice of Donkey, Murphy introduced himself to a whole new generation. His comedic timing made Donkey one of the most beloved animated characters ever.

9. Dreamgirls (2006) Murphy surprised everyone with a more serious, dramatic role. His performance earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination, proving his depth as an actor.

10. Dolemite Is My Name (2019) This film marked a major comeback. Murphy stepped into the role of Rudy Ray Moore and reminded the world why he’s one of the greatest entertainers of all time.