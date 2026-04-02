Source: WWD / Getty Quavo’s 10 Most Memorable Moments That Defined a Generation When you talk about modern hip hop, you can’t tell the story without mentioning Quavo. Whether it’s his melodic flow, ad libs, or his ability to turn moments into movements, Quavo has been at the center of some of the most iconic moments in rap history. From his days with Migos to his solo run, here are 10 unforgettable moments that helped shape his legacy.



1. “Versace” Changed Everything (2013) Before the charts, before the Grammys, there was Versace. This breakout hit introduced the world to the Migos flow and their signature triplet cadence. When Drake jumped on the remix, it stamped Quavo and the group as next up.

2. “Bad and Boujee” Goes No. 1 “Rain drop, drop top…” — you already know. After Donald Glover shouted them out at the Golden Globes, Bad and Boujee shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was the moment Migos became undeniable.

3. Culture Album Era Took Over Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The release of Culture wasn’t just an album, it was a statement. With hits like T-Shirt and Slippery, Quavo helped define the sound of 2017 and pushed Atlanta even further into the spotlight.

4. “Walk It Talk It” With Drake Teaming up with Drake again, Walk It Talk It became another major hit. The throwback-inspired video showed Quavo’s charisma and ability to bridge eras of hip hop while staying current.

5. Huncho Jack Collab With Travis Scott Quavo teamed up with Travis Scott for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, proving he could carry a full collaborative project. The duo blended psychedelic trap with Quavo’s signature bounce.

6. “Congratulations” With Post Malone This one right here is timeless. Quavo’s hook on Congratulations helped turn the song into a global anthem. It showed his ability to dominate outside of Migos and cross into mainstream pop success.

7. Quavo’s Feature Run Was Untouchable For a stretch, Quavo was everywhere. From DJ Khaled records to pop crossovers, he became one of the most in-demand artists in the industry. His voice became a cheat code for hits.

8. Quavo Huncho Solo Album (2018) Quavo stepped into the spotlight alone with Quavo Huncho. While fans debated the project, it marked an important moment in proving he could stand on his own outside the group.

9. Honoring Takeoff After His Passing One of the most emotional chapters in Quavo’s life came after the loss of his nephew and group member Takeoff. Through tributes, performances, and music, Quavo showed growth, vulnerability, and resilience in the face of tragedy.

10. “Greatness” Marked a New Era With Greatness, Quavo reflected on his journey, legacy, and loss. The song felt personal, signaling a shift from just making hits to telling deeper stories.