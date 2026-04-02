Doc Rivers' Hall of Fame Nod Sparks Outrage as Fans Question Resume

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class was announced and let’s just say that some NBA fans aren’t too happy to see one name amongst the rest: Doc Rivers.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that basketball greats Amar’e Stoudemire, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Doc Rivers were among those headed to Springfield as part of the 2026 class.

Parker, Delle Donne and Stoudemire were transcendent talents that had storied careers and helped elevate the game. But some felt that Rivers, an NBA head coach with several teams, who had loads of talented roster but only produced one NBA championship with the Boston Celtics didn’t belong in this mix.

Fans online were loud, immediate, and relentless, questioning whether Rivers truly meets Hall of Fame standards.

“I mean, Doc was great in ‘08 but nah man,” wrote one user.

“Am I seeing that last name right ?” another noted.

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“Hey brother, I just refreshed my app a few times … you still have time to delete this … you CAN’T put Doc in the hall,” another replied.

“Doc Rivers? The dude has had so much talent and has gotten one title out of it,” another responded.

Newsweek notes that “Rivers has been on an NBA sideline since 1999, building one of the longest and most durable coaching careers of his era.

He currently has 1,191 career wins, sixth all-time, and won the 2000 Coach of the Year award in his first season with the Orlando Magic.”

In 2008 he led the Celtics, with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen to promised land. He also led the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers deep into the playoffs. He’s currently the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks who are having a down season that could cost him his job.

Rivers is currently sixth in all-time coaching wins in the NBA, but critics of Rivers look more to the playoff games he’s lost despite having loads of talent.

Newsweek notes that many of those against his induction in the Hall of Fame point to “multiple series collapses, most notably during the Clippers’ ‘Lob City’ era and later in Philadelphia.”

See how social media is bringing Rivers back down to earth below.