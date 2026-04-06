Chlöe Bailey Faces Copious Criticsm For Attending Kanye’s Comeback Concert, Brushes Off The Backlash With Easter Praise

Chlöe Bailey attended Kanye West's concert and praised his performance, angering fans who condemn his antisemitic statements.

Bailey's support for Kanye has drawn comparisons to her past collaboration with the controversial artist Chris Brown.

The backlash against Bailey's Kanye support is seen by some as rooted in misogyny, as male celebrities at the same show received less criticism.

Fans of Chlöe Bailey are not happy with her decision to support Ye, the controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West, particularly in light of his past comments about the children of her Parkwood boss, Beyoncé.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The singer, who is one half of sister duo Chloe X Halle, was in attendance for Ye’s sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While at the concert, she posted multiple videos gushing over the experience, writing captions including “legendary” and “so inspired.”

Ye’s current tour, which started on Wednesday, April 1, mark his first performances in the United States since 2021. In that time, the Chicago native has repeatedly made antisemitic statements, described himself as a Nazi, and sold T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.

Ye’s since apologized for those statements, but many critics don’t buy his sincerity—especially since that apology came shortly before announcing his tour. Ye took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for years of antisemitic remarks.

In response to Bailey’s attendance, specifically, many commenters criticized her for not only attending, but for posting so much about it.

On user on X wrote: “chloe baby.. put the phone down omfg.”

Others mentioned the fact that Bailey has also been a vocal supporter of an even more controversial artist: Chris Brown.

“Wtf is wrong with her? I tried to give her a 2nd chance after that Chris Brown collab but forget it,” one fan said.

Despite many people condemning anyone who chose to support Ye in his attempt for a comeback, some have pointed out that women attending the concert got more backlash than the men who did. Dave Chappelle, The Game, Paul Pierce, Kevin Gates, and more celebs were seen at the same show—but Chlöe seems to be getting the most smoke.

One reason for that, beside the always-present misogyny, is Bailey’s connection to Beyoncé. She is signed to the singer’s label and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and has long been praised by B.

While Ye used to have a strong connection to Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, that friendship is likely 6 feet under. After years of speculated tension between the former friends and collaborators, Ye tweeted horrific allegations about the couple’s children, which seems pretty impossible to come back from.

As for Chlöe, she chose not to respond to the backlash, instead, taking to social media on Easter Sunday to sing.

“happy Easter! thank you Jesus for your everlasting love. have a blessed day everyone!,” she wrote in her caption.

Chlöe Bailey Faces Copious Criticsm For Attending Kanye’s Comeback Concert, Brushes Off The Backlash With Easter Praise was originally published on bossip.com