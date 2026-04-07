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6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

6ix9ine’s “First Day Out” didn’t involve hitting the studio; instead, he headed straight to the strip club.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Tekashi 6ix9ine
Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

6ix9ine’s “First Day Out” didn’t involve hitting the studio; instead, he headed straight to the strip club.

Less than 24 hours after being released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the New York rapper was spotted celebrating at Booby Trap in Florida. The video shows Tekashi partying with friends.

The Bushwick tattletale served three months violating his federal probation after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and MDMA. Before hitting the strip club, Tekashi posted a video capturing the moment he was released from jail, where he was greeted by friends and a $2.2 million chain.

“Fresh OUT THE FEDS $2,200,000 on the neck. GOD IS THE GREATEST. MY LORD AND SAVIOR. We did itttttt MADURO SIGNED MY JAIL HOUSE SPONGE9INE.”

Following his release, the GUMMO rapper hopped on a livestream with Adin Ross and Neon, where he shared a few jail stories. One of the wildest claims was that he allegedly was bunk buddies with former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during his time behind bars.

“I didn’t wanna seem like a fanned out little girl, but as soon as he came in, I was like, ‘Yo whateber you need.’ The end of my bed was where Neon was, and the start of my bed is Maduro. He took my bed last year, and I took Diddy’s bed.”

In typical Tekashi fashion, he wasted no time making noise after his release.

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King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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