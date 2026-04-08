#RHOA Recap: K. Michelle & Pinky Make Their Debuts
#RHOA Recap: K. Michelle & Pinky Make Their Debuts–But Who Is Porsha's Pre-Patrice 'Sway' McKinney Boo?
During Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, two fresh peaches made their debut, and someone’s “Black” boo Facetimed the group. Things got especially interesting, however, when the ladies gossiped and giggled over meeting Porsha’s fine “friend-friend.”
Fans are still buzzing about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17, which featured returning housewives Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. The girls were joined by newbies K. Michelle and Pinky Cole, whom Bravo watchers have had LOTS to say about and wondered whether they’d gel with the group.
It was clear, however, that the two handeld their own just fine.
K. Michelle burst onto the scene alongside Porsha Williams who quipped that people told them they look alike and comforted K as she reflected on the “mean girls” in Atlanta who tried to blackball her in the city.
Despite that, K. Michelle leaned into the introduction with a characteristically confident reintroduction to reality TV.
“My name is Kimberly, known to the world as K. Michelle, known to my family and the country music world as Puddin,” says the former Love & Hip Hop star. “I’m a mom, a singer, an actress, a songwriter. I have four No. 1 albums on Billboard, five gold records. I’ve made songs that make people smile, laugh, cry, dance—everything. I’m a mood changer.
K also gave an update on her personal life, including her relationship with husband Dr. Kastan Sims.
The two, who are longtime friends from Memphis, went public with their relationship in 2016. During her conversation with Porsha, K reveals that they quietly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony. Dr. Sims was later shown attending an event by K’s side, and K shared on Twitter that they’re working on having a formal wedding.
Speaking of K, she might not have clashed with fellow housewife Drew Sidora on the show, but two traded subtle shade on X.
Drew said in a confessional that she wondered whether K was still a singer, and K clapped back noting that SURELY Drew knew that because she followed her on all social media platforms.
And to that, Drew responded:
More on the flip!
When it was time for plant-based boss Pinky Cole to make her debut she showed up and showed out. The #RHOA newbie ran down her list of accomplishments and introduced her hubby, Derrick “Big Dave” Hayes.
“His meat is the only kind I eat,” said the Slutty Vegan founder.
The couple was also seen meeting up with Shamea ahead of the first official cast event, a Mystic Island-themed dinner, at Porsha’s house.
During the dinner, Porsha introduced her new boo, Mike.
“I deserve to be admired. I deserve to be courted,” she said in a confessional, adding that she’s begun seeing someone new she described as a “friend-friend.”
Bravo reports that the “friend-friend” is Michael Anthony a.k.a. Mike Bless, a producer, writer, and actor with a past in the U.S. Special Forces and a long-standing career in the music industry.
Mike quickly became a topic of conversation and when asked to clarify his dating timeline with Porsha, he kept details vague, saying they “met through God.”
Porsha clarified that they first connected after the pandemic but initially kept things casual before revisiting their connection more recently via Porsha posting a thirst trap. She also addressed the severity of the other ladies meeting her new suitor.
“I am a little nervous. I mean, I have not introduced anybody to these girls since Dennis. They didn’t even meet my last husband. So, this is a big deal for me.”
As some fans pointed out, Porsha is very cleary no longer dating Mike as she’s coupled up with Patrice “Sway” McKinney, whom we’ll apparently meet next epsiode.
Fans are also wondering whether Mike was a “paid actor” on the show considering that he starred in a Kountry Wayne skit about #RHOA and joked about it benefitting his career. He’s also appeared on OWN’s Ready To Love.
According to Porsha however, the fake boyfriend allegations are untrue.
What do YOU think about Porsha denying that Mike Bless was hired to be her boyfriend?
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.
#RHOA Recap: K. Michelle & Pinky Make Their Debuts–But Who Is Porsha's Pre-Patrice 'Sway' McKinney Boo? was originally published on bossip.com