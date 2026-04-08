Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty 14 Black Celebrities and Their Pets You Did Not Know About When it comes to celebrities, we usually see the glitz, the red carpets, and the headlines. But behind the scenes, a lot of your favorite stars are just like us especially when it comes to their love for pets. From dogs and cats to some unexpected companions, here are 15 Black celebrities and their pets that might surprise you.

1. Megan Thee Stallion Megan is a proud dog mom and often shows love to her French Bulldogs. They have become fan favorites across her social media.

2. Snoop Dogg This one makes perfect sense. Snoop has always had a love for dogs and has owned several over the years, living up to his name in real life.

3. Zendaya Zendaya has a small schnauzer named Noon who has popped up in interviews and online moments with fans.

4. Chris Brown Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Chris Brown has owned multiple pets including exotic animals and dogs, showing off his love for animals throughout the years.

5. Kevin Hart Kevin Hart frequently shares moments with his dogs, often adding humor to his posts just like his stand up routines.

6. Rihanna Rihanna once had a dog named Oliver who became a whole personality on Instagram before mysteriously disappearing from the spotlight.

7. Drake Drake has been seen with multiple dogs over the years, including his adopted canine companions that live a luxury lifestyle.

8. Serena Williams Serena has had several dogs throughout her career and treats them like family, even bringing them into her business world at times.

9. Will Smith Will Smith and his family have owned Rottweilers, showing their love for strong and loyal breeds.

10. Taraji P. Henson Taraji is known for her adorable dog K Ball, who has made appearances across her social platforms.

11. Doja Cat Despite her name, Doja Cat has shown love for both cats and dogs, embracing the irony in the best way.

12. Michael B. Jordan Michael B Jordan is known for his cane corso dogs, which match his strong and disciplined image.

13. Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share their family life with their dogs, often posting wholesome moments online.