Source: 10 Rappers Who Made Weed Part of Their Brand As 4/20 approaches, it is the perfect time to highlight how deeply weed has been embedded in hip hop culture. From laid-back vibes to full-blown cannabis empires, some artists have taken it beyond the music and turned it into a lifestyle, identity, and business. Here are 10 rappers who turned weed into a core part of their brand.

1. Snoop Dogg If there is a Mount Rushmore of weed culture, Snoop is front and center. From his music to his business ventures, he helped define what it means to be a cannabis icon.

2. Wiz Khalifa Wiz built an entire lifestyle around weed. From his Kush and Orange Juice era to launching Khalifa Kush, everything about his brand screams smoker energy.

3. Curren$y Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Curren$y made smooth, jet life music for smokers. His consistency and laid-back delivery made him a favorite for fans who enjoy riding and vibing.

4. Redman Redman has always embraced a gritty, unfiltered lifestyle, with weed playing a major role in both his music and personality.

5. Method Man As part of Wu Tang Clan, Method Man helped normalize weed in hip hop culture, especially through his chemistry with Redman.

6. Smoke DZA His name says it all. Smoke DZA built his entire identity around cannabis culture, consistently dropping music that fits the vibe.

7. Larry June Larry June represents a more modern take on the lifestyle. Smooth beats, hustler mentality, organic living, and a calm smoker vibe.

8. Afroman Afroman turned a weed moment into a global hit with Because I Got High, making it one of the most recognizable cannabis anthems ever.

9. Juicy J From Three 6 Mafia days to his solo run, Juicy J has always made weed part of the party lifestyle in his music.