The Internet Is Playing Maury — Is 21 Savage Latto’s Baby Daddy?

Source: Raymond Hall/ GC Images/ Cindy Ord Latto is about to become “Big Mama, one kid,” but the identity of the father of her first child has been a topic of serial speculation. Fans and media outlets have long suspected that 21 Savage might be the father, and numerous clues have surfaced over the months, strongly suggesting the two are quietly building a copacetic Clay-Co family together. Here’s a closer look at the evidence that has fans certain Latto is welcoming her first child with “her man, her man, her man,” 21 Savage. RELATED CONTENT: Bump Watch 2026 – 13 Pretty Poppin’ Pregnant Celebs Taking Over Our Timeline Latto drops the music video for “Business & Personal” with an alleged 21 Savage cameo and clues. Speculation about the identity of Latto’s baby’s father first gained traction in March, when a series of signs raised eyebrows. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. On March 20, Latto dropped the cover art for her highly anticipated album Big Mama, and it immediately got everyone talking. The artwork featured the rapper cradling her growing baby bump, a clear confirmation that she’s expecting. Adding to the intrigue, Latto was holding a leopard cub in the cover image, a nod to her signature leopard print, but a powerful hint about her pregnancy and her journey to motherhood. But the cover art wasn’t the only thing that sparked conversation. That same day, Latto also released the music video for her lead single, “Business & Personal.” The video fueled rumors even further, with eagle-eyed fans noticing what appeared to be 21 Savage’s childhood photos in the background. To make things even more interesting, a tattooed hand was shown touching Latto’s stomach in one scene, its distinctive ink matching the tattoos 21 Savage is known to have. Fans immediately connected the dots, believing these were subtle clues about the rapper’s involvement in Latto’s life.

Latto’s baby shower decorations featured the initials A & S, the first letter of her and the rapper’s government names. Later in March, Latto hosted a baby shower to celebrate her forthcoming bundle of joy and once again, the details seemed to point toward 21 Savage being the proud papa. The star-studded event featured invitations and decorations that sent eagle-eyed internet detectives into a frenzy. Specifically, the invites prominently featured the couple’s government names, Alyssa (Latto) and Shéyaa (21 Savage), in gold lettering, with a familiar knife symbol displayed right between them. The symbol appeared to be a direct reference to the tattoo 21 Savage has on his forehead, making it all the more significant. Though 21 Savage wasn’t visibly present in the footage from the event, the initials “A” and “S” (for Alyssa and Shéyaa) were displayed in decorations scattered throughout the party, once again with the same knife emblem from 21’s tattoo. Fans were convinced that this was more than just a coincidence, leading to further speculation about their relationship.

21 Savage showed love to the femcee’s interview cover story with Paper. Despite the growing rumors, Latto addressed the chatter in a March 25 interview with Paper magazine, where she made it clear that she had no intention of confirming or denying anything about her relationship. She explained that she had been with her partner for years and was not concerned with the public’s curiosity. “I have nothing to prove to anyone. I have no rumor to clear up,” she said. “I’ve been with my man for years now, and it ain’t going nowhere. To me, that’s clearly a result of me moving and operating how I do.” Latto went on to express her frustration with how female artists are often pressured to share too much of their personal lives. “When it comes to female rappers, female artists — we’re told that we have to put so much of our life out there, and then it becomes too much about our personal life and not enough of the music. That’s how stuff just ends up crashing and burning, because you got too many cooks in the kitchen. I’m my own person outside of my relationship as well,” she said. “I don’t want to make that the forefront of my existence, my career. I got a man at home, I’m happy and I’m well taken care of, and that’s about all anyone needs to know.” The Georgia native also hinted that she would apply the same mindset to her upcoming journey into motherhood. “It’s all new territory for me. I’m preparing myself mentally for people to have so much to say once I do officially announce that I am pregnant and expanding my family. But I don’t think I’m going to be willing to share much more than I already have. If anything… the most expressive or vulnerable I’ll get when it comes to my personal life will be in the music. Outside of that, you probably won’t see much,” she said. Interestingly, 21 Savage appeared to show support for Latto’s Paper cover story on Instagram. In a post celebrating the release, he shared a picture of the magazine cover with the caption: “Big Mama Not The Little 1,” further fueling the belief that they are indeed together.