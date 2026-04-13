Listen Live
Close
News

Tyga Producing & Starring In New Musical Drama

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film ‘Baby, You’re A Star’

Tyga star alongside Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) in what the website reports will be a coming-of-age musical drama.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • The movie will take place in 1989 and will follow an "ambitious young artist determined to break free from the limitations of his environment, as he navigates love, identity, and the pursuit of artistic expression."
  • Joining Tyga, Bailey, and Sanders in the film that is currently in production in Portland are Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.
Tyga Producing & Starring In New Musical Drama
Udo Salters Photography / Tyga

Tyga is set to star in the new musical drama, Baby You’re A Star, which he will also co-write with Curtis Bryant and produce.

Variety reports the “Rack City” crafter will star alongside Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) in what the website reports will be a coming-of-age musical drama.

As for the film’s premise, according to the website, the movie will take place in 1989 and will follow an “ambitious young artist determined to break free from the limitations of his environment, as he navigates love, identity, and the pursuit of artistic expression.”

Joining Tyga, Bailey, and Sanders in the film that is currently in production in Portland are Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.

Longtime music video director Arrad Rahgoshay will make his feature film directorial debut, with Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas producing, and Tyga.

For Tyga, this isn’t his first trip to Hollywood; the rapper, born Michael Ray Stevenson, also had roles in Mac & Devin Go to High School, DOPE, November Rule, Sleight, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Tyga’s Music Career

Musically, Tyga first arrived on the scene, scoring a 2008 hit record with his song “Coconut Juice” from his debut album No Introduction, while on the label Decaydance Records.

A member of Lil Wayne’s Young Money rap stable, he joined forces with Chris Brown to drop their collaborative mixtape, Fan of a Fan, which featured the hit single, “Dueces.”

He eventually released Careless World: Rise of the Last King, his second studio album and his first release as a member of Young Money, which featured the singles “Far Away”, “Still Got It”, “Rack City”, and “Faded”, all of which landed on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tyga was also known for his love life, dating Blac Chyna, with whom he has a son, Kylie Jenner, and Avril Lavigne.

We are intrigued to see a trailer for this movie.

SEE ALSO

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film ‘Baby, You’re A Star’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
TMH SCRAPPY INTERVIEW COVER
45:51
Reality TV Stars  |  imjeremiahjones

Scrappy Opens Up About Family, Reality TV, & Atlanta

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

God’s Favorites! A Gallery Of Blessed & Highly Favored Beauties Who Looked Like Answered Prayers On Easter Sunday 2026

News  |  paige.boyd

Rapper Offset Shot Near Florida Casino

20 Items
Entertainment  |  Keyaira Boone

Listen Up, Sis! 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close