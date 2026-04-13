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Latto Flaunts Baby Bump Onstage For Mariah The Scientist's Tour

Big Mama! Latto Pops Out At Mariah The Scientist ATL Tour Stop, Flexes Baby Shower Haul From Rich Aunties & Uncles

Latto isn't letting her baby bump stop her from putting on a show. The rapper was a featured guest at Mariah The Scientist's ATL tour stop.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Latto popped out at the ATL stop of Mariah The Scientist’s Hearts Sold Separately Tour and reminded everyone who the real Big Mama is.

Latto & Mariah The Scientist perform at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dressed in a baby tee that read “It’s true. Mariah The Scientist is my BD” and a pair of pink short shorts, Latto brought her usual sexy stage presence to the crowd complete with a little twerk.

She even showed off how she may have ended up with that baby bump with a deep drop and bounce before heading off the stage.

She also took time to show off some of the gifts from her very rich friends like Usher, TI & Tiny, Angel Reese, Flo Milli and others— after a lavish baby shower. From a Gucci diaper bag to diamonds, strollers and a rotating bassinet, Big Mama most certainly has everything she needs to welcome her little one to the world.

Latto has been in fully mommy mode, popping out with her bump and releasing new music to accompany her exciting next chapter. And now we officially know who will be by her side. After years of playing coy about confirming her boo, Latto finally dropped more than a hint with 21 Savage’s legal name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, on the baby shower invitations. Latto’s dad caught the cute couple in 4K with clips celebrating their baby blessing.

Still, Latto seems to be fully leaning into her Big Mama era as her album of the same name is slated to drop on May 29. There’s no word on when her baby is due but something tells us that she’s thought this rollout through and we can be expecting a little Latto around the same time. Her first single from the new album, “Business & Personal (Intro)” is already a hit amongst her fans and the visual was a cute introduction to her growing baby.

Go, Big Mama!

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Big Mama! Latto Pops Out At Mariah The Scientist ATL Tour Stop, Flexes Baby Shower Haul From Rich Aunties & Uncles was originally published on bossip.com

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