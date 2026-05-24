Sherri Shepherd Closes Out Her Show With Niecy Nash, Michelle Buteau & A Message From Oprah

Niecy Nash celebrated watching her best friend Sherri Shepherd fulfill her dreams.

Oprah Winfrey praised Sherri for bringing laughter and lifting spirits during tough times.

Sherri thanked her team and treated the audience like family on her final day.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Sherri Shepherd’s final show was filled with the kind of love—and sisterhood—she has spent years giving everybody else.

On Thursday, May 21, the comedian, actress, beauty, and daytime bombshell signed off from Sherri one final time. For one last hour, Sherri filled the screen with her signature laughter, warmth, and a few jokes. And the women in her life made sure she received her flowers in real time.

Her best friend Niecy Nash and good girlfriend Michelle Buteau joined her for the finale. Oprah Winfrey also sent an emotional message to mark the moment.

And because this was Sherri’s last show, she arrived looking like the star she is.

Sherri wore a cream jacquard-print mini blazer dress that hugged her curves, paired with black stockings. Her hair was laid to the gawds, her makeup glowed, and the entire look gave polished glam with a little leg.

Niecy Nash Gives Her Best Friend Her Flowers

Niecy’s appearance made the moment even sweeter. The two have long shared a close friendship, and Niecy spoke about how special it has been to watch Sherri live out her dreams.

“My proudest moment is literally watching my best friend live her dreams,” Niecy shared. “I’m just so grateful to watch it.”

Oprah Winfrey Sends Sherri A Message On Her Final Day

Oprah could not attend the finale in person, but she made sure her words were part of Sherri’s farewell.

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Oprah previously appeared on Sherri’s show, and as one of the most influential talk show hosts of our time, she knows exactly what it means to close out a daytime chapter.

“I know what that final day is like. It’s bittersweet,” Oprah said. “And so to you and all of your staff, all the people working behind the scenes who have made you look so good in front of the camera, my heart is with you today.”

Oprah continued by thanking Sherri and her team for giving audiences what they needed.

“I just want to thank you, Sherri, and thank your entire team for bringing so much laughter and lifting us up and leaving us with light inside ourselves,” she shared. “This is what we needed in these times where there’s not a lot of laughs, and certainly not a lot of laughs in the good spirit that you brought to us every single day.”

Watching Oprah send Sherri off felt especially meaningful. It was one daytime queen recognizing another woman who brought her own voice, humor, style, and heart to television.

Sherri Shepherd Says Goodbye With Laughs And Love

Sherri also brought her staff on stage and thanked the team behind the show.

“Wow, this is it. This is the last episode of Sherri,” she told the audience. “When I say, ‘Hey family,’ I don’t take it lightly, because for one hour every day I really felt like everybody here and at home was my family.”

Of course, the forever comedian could not leave without a few jokes.

“What am I going to do with all this time I have on my hands?,” Sherri joked.

“I’ve been so busy, I haven’t had time to focus on the important things, like stalking Lenny Kravitz.”

She also said that after spending more time in the gym, folks may soon be calling her “Sherri the Stallion.”

Sherri began after Shepherd guest-hosted The Wendy Williams Show and went on to make daytime her own. Her influence has crossed fashion, beauty, entertainment, and culture, giving audiences a reason to smile each weekday.

Sherri has already shared that stand-up comedy and more appearances are ahead. Knowing her, this is not goodbye. We have given her flowers before, and we are giving them to her now.

Sherri Shepherd Closes Out Her Show With Niecy Nash, Michelle Buteau & A Message From Oprah was originally published on hellobeautiful.com