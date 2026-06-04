'Get On A Payment Plan!' — Megan Thee Stallion's Fans Flame Milagro Gramz After Blooger Claims She Can’t Afford To Pay Rapper $75K: 10 Hilarious Reactions

Source:

Blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper’s mouth and fingers were clearly writing checks she can’t afford to cash based on her reaction after a judge reinstated Megan Thee Stallion‘s $75,000 jury verdict against her.

TMZ exclusively reports that Cooper quickly told a judge to hold up, claiming that “forcing her” to pay it would impose a major financial burden, so she asked the judge to pause the payments while she battles the charges in a higher court.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘CLOCK ITTTT!’ — Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All The Wifey S–t Is Dead’ On New Song & The Hotties Lose It: 9 Raving Reactions On X

Per TMZ:

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Milagro wants to delay payment while she appeals the ruling from the lower court. She argues there are still major issues with the case that should be reviewed.

Milagro tells the court she’s a self-employed media commentator and content creator whose income can fluctuate month to month. She says she does not have substantial liquid assets and lacks the financial resources needed to immediately satisfy the judgment or post a full supersedeas bond.



The celebrity gossip site reports that Gramz argues she supports her household, which includes two minor children, and notes that if she has to pay Megan Thee Stallion immediately, it could put a financial strain on her family.

She is pleading with the judge to pause any payment to the Houston rapper until the appeal is decided.

As expected, Megan and her legal team are completely against this request after successfully convincing a jury to side with Thee Stallion in her lawsuit against Gramz after she shared some posts related to Tory Lanez following the aftermath of the shooting.