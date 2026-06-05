Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty This weekend is stacked with everything from messy love triangles to nostalgic reboots and reality TV chaos that will have everybody talking by Monday. If your group chat is already asking what to watch, consider this your official cheat sheet. Check out our weekend watch list inside. According to Decider, streaming platforms are not playing this weekend. Fans can view their favorite reality shows, high-stakes dramas, comedy chaos, and a few buzzy premieres that are already taking over timelines. PureWow also shared a roundup of its must-watch shows for the weekend. Between the two platforms, we curated a special list that will certainly excite our readers. Let’s get into what Global Grind readers should actually be tuned into when they are ready to relax, laugh or get completely invested in somebody else’s fictional problems. Scroll on for this weekend’s watch list of movies and shows.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND Love Island USA Season 8 (Peacock) The villa is open again and the drama is already heating up in Fiji. A brand new cast of singles is stepping into the ultimate social experiment where connections change fast and loyalty is always tested. Expect nightly episodes and plenty of messy recoupling energy that will keep you glued to your screen.

Love Island UK Season 13 (Hulu) If one villa is not enough, the UK version is also back with a fresh group of islanders in Mallorca. The pacing is fast, the accents are thick, and the drama hits different. New episodes drop multiple nights a week, making this a full-time commitment for reality TV lovers.

Office Romance (Netflix) Jennifer Lopez returns to her rom-com bag alongside Brett Goldstein in this workplace love story that turns HR rules into pure chaos. Two coworkers cross professional lines and find themselves in a situation that is equal parts funny, messy, and romantic.

Cape Fear (Apple TV+) This new thriller series reimagines the classic story of revenge with Amy Adams and Javier Bardem at the center. A dangerous criminal returns to target a couple tied to his past, and tension builds fast as secrets unravel.

The Tony Awards (Paramount+) Broadway’s biggest night goes live this Sunday. Expect performances, fashion moments, and emotional speeches as the best in theater take the stage to celebrate the year in performance.

Lorne (Peacock) A new documentary-style release that dives into media and entertainment culture with behind-the-scenes insight and industry stories that feel timely and relevant.

I Love Boosters (In Theaters) This one still has us hooked to our screens. A sharp, funny pick that blends hustle culture energy with chaotic ambition. It follows characters trying to level up fast in life, love, and money while everything around them gets messier than expected. Think confidence, clout chasing, and consequences all colliding in real time. Grab a colorful wig and be sure to check out I Love Boosters, starring Keke Palmer, in theaters this weekend.