Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Biting Girlfriend's Phone

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Professional athletes being accused of domestic violence against their partners has become all too common, but a recent report raised some eyebrows.

Jonathon Cooper, the Denver Broncos outside linebacker, and his girlfriend were both arrested around 11 p.m. on Thursday. According to Douglas County, Colorado jail records, the couple was held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

The arrest affidavit says the altercation began in Cooper’s apartment when the woman accused him of cheating, took his phone, and threw it across the room.

Then, she picked it up to look through it, and a struggle ensued when Cooper snatched the phone back, and he was alleged to have “braced his neck against [her] neck to prevent her from getting his phone.”

According to the report written by police officer Elijah Hamdeed, there “was no probable cause for harassment or assault charges given conflicting statements and lack of specific physical evidence.”

Once the physical fighting ended, Cooper allegedly threatened to break her phone if she didn’t leave his home.

So when she refused to exit, Cooper reportedly took her phone, and he bit it, causing “disabling damage,” according to the affidavit.

The woman’s affidavit also suggests there was a physical fight between the couple, allegedly, in which he grabbed her by the neck with one hand and lifted her off the ground for up to a minute.

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She also accuses him of picking her up and slamming her to the ground three times. After she says he punched the wall next to her head, she got scared and ran further into the apartment.

She told officers that she did not lose consciousness or experience seeing spots, which are typical symptoms of being strangled.

Officer Victoria Rodriguez wrote the woman’s affidavit, saying she had a small mark on her neck where she was allegedly grabbed, as well as scratches on her arm and a small cut on her hand.

However, the officer wrote in the affidavit that “The small mark on [her] throat did not appear to be consistent with the claim that [she] had been held up in the air by her throat by another individual.”

Cooper was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and took to social media to address the situation by posting a Bible passage from Ephesians, and quickly regretted it.

“I realize posting a bible Quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay,” he wrote. “I apologize to my family to my friends and my community….And so many others.”

Reports have suggested that Cooper ate her phone, though those allegations appear to be unfounded.

See how social media is reacting to the allegations below.