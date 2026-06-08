My Brother Is My ‘Superpower’: Twin Doctors Left Richmond, Built Careers & Came Back To Lead

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In a time when stories about Black excellence are more important than ever, identical twin brothers Dr. Travan Jasper and Dr. Travis Jasper are proving that success does not always mean leaving home behind. Sometimes, it means coming back and pouring everything you have learned into the community that raised you. Read about how these doctors left Richmond, built careers and came back to lead.

According to ABC News, the 56-year-old brothers have returned to Richmond, Virginia, to serve as co-medical directors of the emergency department at Chippenham Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare. For the Jasper brothers, the journey has come full circle.

Black Enterprise reported that the twins graduated as co-valedictorians from their Richmond high school before attending the same college and medical school. They were also the first members of their family to earn college degrees and pursue careers in medicine. After building successful careers at hospitals across Georgia, they recently accepted leadership roles in the city where their story began.

“It’s a real honor to have that opportunity to care for people you know and you’re close to,” Travis Jasper told ABC News.

The decision to return home was not always an easy one. The brothers admitted they once hesitated to practice medicine in Richmond because they worried about treating people they had grown up with. However, eventually their years of experience and confidence in their skills helped ease those concerns.

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Now, they are embracing the opportunity to provide high-quality care to their hometown community.

According to HCA Healthcare, the Jasper brothers are currently the only twins leading a hospital department within the organization’s Capital Division. This division includes 18 hospitals across Virginia and New Hampshire.

Hospital CEO Lance Jones praised the pair for their commitment to compassionate and collaborative care, noting that they treat patients with the same respect and attention they would want for their own family members.

Outside of medicine, the brothers continue to impact lives through mentorship and youth basketball programs. Together, they are fathers to eight children and remain dedicated to helping young people envision brighter futures.

Their bond has also become one of their greatest strengths as leaders.

“That’s always what’s been special for me,” Travis said of his brother. “We’ve both been very effective directors and leaders at separate hospitals but we both have had the similar thing, that we had each other.”

He summed up their relationship in a way that resonates far beyond medicine.

“My brother is my superpower.”

At a moment when representation in healthcare remains critical, the Jasper brothers stand as a powerful reminder of what can happen when talent, purpose and community come together. Their story extends far beyond medicine. It’s about legacy, service and the transformative power of coming home.

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My Brother Is My ‘Superpower’: Twin Doctors Left Richmond, Built Careers & Came Back To Lead was originally published on newsone.com