RHOA Reconciliation OFF: Porsha & Shamea Trade SUPER Salacious 'Low-Down Dirty Snake' Shade About Their Mothers' Alleged Bedroom Behavior

Source: Paras Griffin/ John Nacion

#RHOA fans hoping for a Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton reconciliation can officially kiss that thought goodbye now that the door is CLOSED between them. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the former best friends took their fractured friendship straight to hell, trading salacious allegations about each other’s mothers’ alleged bedroom behavior, with one claiming her father was pursued and alleging an affair involving a family member.

The cataclysmic confrontation began when Shamea questioned why Porsha no longer allows her daughter, Pilar, whom she shares with former fiancé Dennis McKinley, to spend time with Shamea’s daughter, Shya.

Shamea revealed that Dennis told her Porsha was uncomfortable with Pilar visiting the home she shares with her husband, Gerald Mwangi, a revelation she said hurt her feelings.

“That was disappointing and a little bit hurtful because, you know, I would never do anything to hurt your child,” Shamea said.

Porsha stood firm, explaining that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to spend time in the home of someone she believes has ill will toward her.

“Respectfully, you’re the mother of Pilar,” Shamea responded. “You have to make your best decision, but I guess I just would’ve hoped that we wouldn’t have allowed our friendship, or lack thereof, to affect what our kids had.”

In a confessional, Shamea admitted the decision cut particularly deep because she once viewed Porsha as family.

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“Do you really think that would hurt your child?” she asked. “To me, that cut deeper.”

Porsha, meanwhile, accused her former friend of intentionally using the people she loves most to get under her skin.

“She’s poking at me right now, and she’s using who she knows is most important to me,” Porsha said in a confessional.

The conversation soon shifted back to a grievance that’s lingered since Shamea’s first season, whether Porsha ever wanted her to become a full-time housewife.

Porsha again denied Shamea’s longstanding claim that she discouraged her from joining the franchise, pointing to last season’s reunion, where host Andy Cohen appeared to back up her version of events.

Shamea, however, doubled down, alleging that Porsha once told her RHOA was “your thing” and warned that joining the show could damage their friendship.

“We sat down and had a whole conversation about being a part of this friend group,” Shamea recalled. “You said, ‘Shamea, you dance, you act, you got the Hawks, all this stuff. This was your thing.'”

From there, the dinner spiraled further as the tensions between the former friends hit a fever pitch.

Shamea reminded Porsha previously vowed not to let their mothers’ strained relationship affect their own friendship. According to Shamea, Porsha broke that promise when she publicly discussed an old dispute involving their families.

“You said I don’t ever want our friendship to be affected by our parents’ friendship, that’s what you said, and you agreed,” said Shamea. “But the first thing you did was went on your public platform and talked about my mom doing something egregious to your mom, that my mom bought your mom’s daycare.

She continued,

“But your mom did something first to my mom, and this was years prior, but you don’t want to speak on that, right?”

Porsha brushed off the decades-old family drama, insisting she no longer cared what transpired between their mothers.

“I don’t give a f*** what happened between our moms,” she said.

The conversation then exploded, however, when Shamea alleged that Porsha’s mother once tried to hook up with her dad.

“Everybody doesn’t know that your mom tried to sleep with my dad,” Shamea claimed as the fellow housewives gasped in shock.

A surprisingly calm Porsha fired back, calling both Shamea and her mother “low-down dirty snakes” before denying the allegation.

“You and your mother are low down dirty snakes,” said Porsha. “No, you and your mom are low down dirty snakes, b***!” replied Shamea. “You are a low-down, dirty snake, I’ve been holding my mouth on it because I said I don’t want to do that, and I don’t want to embarrass her.” “Who you gonna embarrass? Me?” replied Porsha, shaking it off. “If my mama did something like that, baby, it’s on my mom, but it’s not true.”

She then lobbed a bombshell allegation of her own, claiming she had previously been told that Shamea’s mother had an inappropriate relationship with Shamea’s paternal uncle.

“I’ve been sitting on this because I knew it already, and I took that home to my mom. She was flabbergasted, you know why? Because your mom slept with your father’s brother.”

Shamea wasn’t fazed.

“Girl, stop! Which one? What’s his name? Which brother?” she fired back.

The accusations didn’t stop there.

Shamea alleged that members of Porsha’s glam team recently told her their friendship was officially over and that the women should now consider themselves nothing more than coworkers.

Porsha dismissed the claims and accused Shamea of launching a calculated attack.

“She’s literally trying to say anything to get a reaction out of me,” Porsha said in a confessional. “My mindset was to move forward, but hers was to be like a snake in the grass. This was absolutely a premeditated attack to try to trigger me.”

The heated exchange ended with both women hurling more insults, as Shamea labeled Porsha “manipulative” and “narcissistic” before saying she no longer wanted to be around her. She was then escorted out by her new best friend, Kelli Ferrell, where she cried about the heated confrontation.

As you can imagine, #RHOA fans have LOTSSS to say about what went down, with some taking sides.

Mind you, this comes after the two ladies almost traded shade over their moms in 2025, with Porsha warning Shamea not to bring their mothers into their feud after Shamea hinted at an issue in season 16.

“Ima just say this. I’m watching the new episode @shameamorton. Now don’t take it there don’t say S**T about Diane Williams. I’ve been keeping it cute and quiet and you can do and say what you want [of] me, but hear me when I say WRONG ROAD!,” she wrote. “Talking about well your mom thought my mom was a friend. Knowing Gotdamn well what she did to my mom was highly egregious! Don’t do it keep playing victim and that BS. Don’t f with my MOM!”

What do YOU think about Porsha and Shamea’s super salacious #RHOA fight?

In related news, Phaedra Parks was asked to weigh in on the messy moment during Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside former housewife Eva Marcille.

Source: Watch What Happens Live / Bravo

Hit the flip for that!