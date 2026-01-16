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Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence While Sitting Pretty In The Divine Nine

Set your three-day weekend off with the Phirst and Phinest ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Published on January 15, 2026

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You know we had to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, who’ve spent the last 118 years exemplifying excellence while providing “service to all mankind” as the Phirst and Phinest members of the Divine Nine.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished as a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership across the globe.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to change the world, it’s “maintained its focus on the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world,” per its site.

Notable members of the organization include Brandy, Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, Gladys Knight, Toni Morrison, Lynn Whitfield, Sheila Jackson Lee, Jada Pinkett Smith, Loretta Devine, Erica Campbell, Tika Sumpter, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, WWE star Jade Cargill, Urban One Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, former Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and many more who continue to inspire generations of dynamic Black women.

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of mirror-mesmerizing AKAs in the game on the flip.

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A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence While Sitting Pretty In The Divine Nine was originally published on bossip.com

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