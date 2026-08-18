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10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists

Published on August 18, 2026

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  • Babyface's songs transcend his own catalog, influencing R&B and pop for decades.
  • His Grammy-winning songwriting credits include hits for major artists like Beyoncé and SZA.
  • Babyface's upcoming concert showcases his enduring impact on the soundtrack of our lives.
Three images of Black entertainers: a man in a purple sweater, a woman with curly hair in a white crop top, and a woman singing on stage in a black outfit.
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When you hear the name Babyface, classics like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes” and “When Can I See You” probably come to mind first. But Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ impact on R&B and pop music extends far beyond the songs he recorded himself.

RELATED: Majic Under the Stars 2026 with Babyface and Keyshia Cole Coming Oct. 24

The 12-time Grammy winner has spent decades writing and producing records for some of music’s biggest stars, helping shape everything from New Jack Swing and ’90s slow jams to modern R&B. His influence is still being felt today: Babyface was among the songwriters behind SZA’s Grammy-winning “Snooze,” which has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Promotional poster for a concert event featuring Babyface and Keyshia Cole, presented by Majic 102.1 radio station and Reliant. The poster displays the event details and performers' images.

Houston will get to experience that legendary catalog when Babyface joins Keyshia Cole and Tamia for Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. It’s a lineup packed with decades of R&B favorites, but Babyface could practically perform an entire second concert using nothing but songs he wrote for other artists. Before Majic Under The Stars arrives, we’re looking back at ten huge records you may not have realized had Babyface’s fingerprints on them.

“Snooze” – SZA

Year Released: 2022
Performing Artist: SZA
Certification: 11x Platinum / Diamond

One of the defining R&B records of the 2020s, “Snooze” became beloved for SZA’s vulnerable performance and dreamy production, while also earning Babyface another Grammy as one of the song’s writers.

“Best Thing I Never Had” – Beyoncé

Year Released: 2011
Performing Artist: Beyoncé
Certification: 4x Platinum

Babyface helped co-write this kiss-off anthem, which became a fan favorite thanks to Beyoncé turning heartbreak into one of the most satisfying “your loss” records of her career.

“End of the Road” – Boyz II Men

Year Released: 1992
Performing Artist: Boyz II Men
Certification: Platinum

The harmonies, heartbreak and unforgettable chorus helped make “End of the Road” one of the definitive slow jams of the ’90s and a record that spent a then-record 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” – Whitney Houston

Year Released: 1995
Performing Artist: Whitney Houston
Certification: Platinum

Written and produced by Babyface for the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, its understated “shoop, shoop” hook and Whitney Houston’s restrained vocal made it one of the most memorable R&B ballads of the decade.

“Not Gon’ Cry” – Mary J. Blige

Year Released: 1996
Performing Artist: Mary J. Blige
Certification: Platinum

Babyface wrote this “Waiting to Exhale” standout, and Mary J. Blige’s raw delivery transformed a song about a broken marriage into an enduring anthem for anybody who has ever realized they gave too much to the wrong person.

“Take a Bow” – Madonna

Year Released: 1994
Performing Artist: Madonna
Certification: Gold

Babyface co-wrote and co-produced one of Madonna’s biggest ballads, with its elegant production and bittersweet lyrics helping “Take a Bow” spend seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

“Every Little Step” – Bobby Brown

Year Released: 1988
Performing Artist: Bobby Brown
Certification: Gold

The infectious groove, choreography and Bobby Brown’s charisma turned this Babyface and L.A. Reid-penned record into a New Jack Swing staple that still gets a party moving nearly four decades later.

“Can We Talk” – Tevin Campbell

Year Released: 1993
Performing Artist: Tevin Campbell
Certification: Gold

Babyface wrote and produced a song so timeless that generations of R&B singers have tried their hand at those opening words, while Tevin Campbell’s soaring vocals made the original nearly impossible to top.

“Breathe Again” – Toni Braxton

Year Released: 1993
Performing Artist: Toni Braxton
Certification: Gold

Babyface’s dramatic songwriting and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable contralto were a perfect match, turning “Breathe Again” into one of the signature ballads from her blockbuster debut.

“Red Light Special” – TLC

Year Released: 1995
Performing Artist: TLC
Certification: No individual U.S. RIAA single certification

Written and produced by Babyface, the sultry slow jam showed another side of TLC and became one of the standout records from the group’s Diamond-selling blockbuster “CrazySexyCool.”

Babyface’s credits tell the story of an artist whose influence can’t be measured by his own discography alone. From The Whispers and Bobby Brown to Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and SZA, his songwriting and production have connected multiple generations of R&B.

That’s what makes his appearance at Majic Under The Stars on October 24 more than another concert performance: Houston will be watching one of the architects of the music that helped define the soundtrack of our lives.

10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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