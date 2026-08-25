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Gunna has been named Under Armour’s official global ambassador and P-Star creative director, adding another major fashion move to his résumé.

The Atlanta star has been rocking UA for some time, making the partnership a natural fit. As Wunna continues his health journey by staying active and paying closer attention to his diet, the collaboration aligns with his lifestyle and evolving brand.

The partnership includes a signature Under Armour shoe designed in true Gunna fashion, featuring an all-gray color way, along with a 14-piece apparel collection.

The Drip Season rapper has also taken his love for fitness to the streets with the launch of his own run club. The next stop for the Wunna Run 5K is London, with registration currently sold out.

With fashion and fitness becoming a larger part of Gunna’s brand, the rapper is showing that his influence extends far beyond music.

Outside of his collaborations and run club, Gunna remains at the top of the rap game. Following the release of his well-received 2025 project, The Last Wun, fans are already looking forward to what he has coming next.

Gunna Named Under Armour Global Ambassador And P-Star Creative Director was originally published on hiphopwired.com