The Morning Hustle Ca$h Grab Jackpot Is Now $10,000!

Update: This morning Leondra in Columbus, OH won $10 and Luther in Detroit won $90. Since neither of them were able to correctly answer 10 questions in 60 seconds, The Morning Hustle Ca$h Grab jackpot is $10,000!!!
Win your share of up to $50,000 with The Morning Hustle’s Cash Grab,
It’s easy to play and win:
1. Register below! We’ll call when it’s your turn to play.
2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.
3. You get $10 for each correct answer. Get them all right, you win the jackpot.
The game starts at $1,000 and builds each time we play until there’s a winner.
Listen to play along and win weekdays at 7:30 and 9:30 ET (6:30 and 8:30 CT).
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
More From TheMorningHustle