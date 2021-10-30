Ciara Pays Homage To TLC By Recreating The “No Scrubs” Music Video And It’s Everything!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Okay, it’s official: Ciara has won Halloween! After killing it with her Selena impersonation last night, the singer took to Instagram today to give us another masterpiece, this time in the form of all three members of TLC.

In a modern-day rendition of the classic “No Scrubs” video, Ciara dressed as T-Boz, Chili, AND Left Eye as she hit all of the choreography from each angle and looked exactly like the real life video.

She first shared this side-by-side picture to her Instagram page showing as she wore Left Eye’s signature pigtails, Chili’s long, wavy black hair, and T-Boz’s iconic red updo. “TLCCCCCC #Halloween ,” she captioned the photo before tagging her glam squad that helped bring this iconic look to life.

She then took to Twitter to share her recreation of the music video in what Ci Ci called a way to honor her “hometown girls, TLC.”

“No Scrubs Music Video Honoring my hometown girls TLC,” she tweeted with the video. “Their swag was on another level. One of the best female groups of all time! This was so much fun!”

“This is how you do it! Yas fave! Halloween conquered,” one fan said of the video recreation while another said, “Ciara is the Queen of Halloween she continues to out do herself every time nail it!!!”

It’s not even Halloween yet and Ciara has already set the bar high! We can’t wait to see what other looks she comes up with!

