With Halloween finally arriving, we’ve got some classic flicks to add to your queue that might scare the crap out of you.

This episode of the CASSIUS Movie Guide, primarily geared for Halloween, covers Friday The 13th, known for the shenanigans of hockey mask-wearing Jason Vorhees. With 12 installations, scary movie fans can’t get enough of the Camp Crystal Lake killer.

Also featured is A Nightmare On Elm Street, the 1984 movie directed by Wes Craven, which was immediately met with rave reviews despite releasing more than a week after Halloween. The movie finds four teenagers living in Ohio who are killed in their dreams–which makes it damn near impossible to get away. With nine films and a TV series under the franchise’s belt, it’s clear why fans can’t get enough of that bladed leather glove.

So in honor of Halloween, we grabbed the homies Jameer Pond, Gray Rizzy, and Stephon Bishop to chop it up about the two scary classics.

“Like most Black people, I refer to the movie as the main character. So I was expecting to see Jason, but we didn’t see that until Friday, The 13th Part 3. So I was looking for Jason, and he wasn’t there. Just a lady with a bob, murdering some kids,” explains Jameer on his first impressions of the movie.

Later on, they talk about A Nightmare on Elm Street as Stephon reveals that an older cousin showed him the film first, which made it challenging for him to fall asleep for a few nights afterward.

Find out who the crew thinks suffered the worst death in Friday The 13th, the history behind the name Freddy Krueger, and more in the Halloween edition of the CASSIUS Movie Guide.

CASSIUS Movie Guide: Why Scary Classics Like Friday the 13th & A Nightmare on Elm Street Are A Must Watch was originally published on cassiuslife.com