Fans of Grand Puba and his solo efforts are well aware that he ventured off on his own with DJ Alamo of his group Brand Nubian and Stud Dugee in tow. According to a tweet from Grap Luva and others, Stud Doogie has reportedly passed away and some have chimed in with thoughts.

Not much is known about the passing of Stud Dugee, and we must note that Grap Luva spelled the name Doogie and an older tweet from Brand Nubian’s Sadat X spells it as Doughie.

We happened across the Facebook page of Ron Cherry, which we can confirm is the given name of DJ Stud Dugee. Via the page, Dugee’s connection to Hip-Hop elite circles spread far and wide as he shared photos with late legends Biz Markie, Black Rob, and also appears in photos with Rakim, Ghostface Killah, the aforementioned Sadat X, and Lord Jamar.

As this story develops, we will return with updates and official statements from the family.

For now, our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of DJ Stud Dugee. May he rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Twitter

Grand Puba & Brand Nubian Affiliate DJ Stud Dugee Has Reportedly Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com