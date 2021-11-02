Papoose ft. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop,” Lil Uzi Vert “Demon High” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Papoose has been on his grizzly as of late dropping new work but this latest collaboration isn’t one we can say we saw coming.

While one might think he would’ve dropped something new with his wifey, Remy Ma, the Brooklyn rapper actually comes through with some new visuals for “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” with Lil Wayne! In the WillC & Tana directed video, Pap and Weezy keep their respective regional cultures on full display as Pap poses in front of a mountain of old school speakers and Wayne sits on a beach cruiser while sipping out a big Styrofoam cup. Pretty cool clip.

Lil Uzi Vert meanwhile takes things back to high school in his visual for “Demon High” where a nerdy Uzi gets picked on by his Rocked out peers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ghali, J.I, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. LIL WAYNE – “THOUGHT I WAS GONNA STOP”

LIL UZI VERT – “DEMON HIGH”

GHALI – “WALLAH”

NAY THE DANCER – “BANDSOME”

J.I – “TAKEN FOR GRANTED”

LIL XA FT. HOLLYHOOD BAY BAY – “LET’S GO”

TRAPLAND PAT – “DREAM”

