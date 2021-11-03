Cardi B Gives Us A Dose Of Simplicity In A Baby Blue Casablanca Suit While Out In NYC

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After welcoming her son in September, Cardi B is back on the scene and looking better than ever. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted out in NYC this week rocking a baby blue suit from Casablanca paired with a red shirt and red heels.

While the look is a little bit more conservative than what we’re used to seeing the star in, Cardi absolutely killed it! The outfit was given a little extra pizzaz with the help of celebrity stylist Kollin Carter.

The Bronx native recently turned heads during Paris Fashion Week back in September when she strut her stuff around the City of Lights in a bevy of off-runway looks, including her fashionable Schiaparelli moment. Cardi wore a few wonky pieces from the surreal Italian fashion brand including a tweed-style coat decked up with gold breastplates complete with a gigantic bold headpiece. The artist topped off the look with a few imaginative accessories that “resembled teeth and a chain necklace featuring charms shaped like eyes and lips,” Page Six noted.

The rapper also hit the town in an interesting green flower-inspired jumpsuit ensemble during a visit to see Christo Jeanne Claude’s installation at the l’Arc de Triomphe.

It’s been a heck of a fashionable year for Cardi. It will be exciting to see what the star graces the stage with at the upcoming American Music Awards as she was recently tapped to host this year’s biggest night in music. Cardi gushed about the major news on Instagram.

“I’m so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCnetwork” she wrote on Nov. 2.

What are some of your favorite Cardi B fashion moments? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Is Eating And Leaving No Crumbs At Paris Fashion Week And We’re Absolutely Here For It!

Cardi B Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body: ‘I Got A Little Pouchy, Pouch’

Cardi B Gives Us A Dose Of Simplicity In A Baby Blue Casablanca Suit While Out In NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com