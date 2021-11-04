Offsides: Green Bay Packer QB Aaron Rodgers Never Got Vaccinated

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Fake news is still a thing even after Donald Trump got shown the exit door. Come to find out Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers never got his shot even though multiple outlets reported he did.

Various reports have revealed that the NFL superstar has tested positive for Covid-19. As per the league guidelines, he will have to sit out their next game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7. While he isn’t the first high-profile player to contract the virus, and probably not the last, his story is pretty interesting.

Back in August of this year, the Chico, California native was asked if he was vaccinated during a press conference to which he responded he was “immunized.” Earlier this week both NFL Media and ESPN reported that he was indeed vaccinated.

But NFL.com says that Rodgers has been finessing the league out of following the Covid-19 guidelines by saying his antibody levels make him immune from a previous case of contracting the virus. Things get a little more layered considering he is unvaccinated but continues to conduct in-person interviews with the media while not wearing mask. When asked about the matter Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said ,“It’s a great question for Aaron; I’m not going to comment on it.”

Not only will Aaron miss their upcoming game but he will also miss all Packers practices leading up to their game with the Seattle Seahawks on November 14. Rodgers has yet to formally comment on the matter.

