Saweetie Shows Us How To Create A Hypnotizing Holiday Look Using MAC Cosmetics

As the latest MAC cosmetics global ambassador, Saweetie is showing us all how she elevates her look using the brand’s cosmetics and recently took to Instagram to share a short video of how she achieves her holiday glam.

Taking some of the Shadeshifter Duochrome Eye Shadow in Right Before Your Eyes from the brand’s holiday collection, the “Best Friend” rapper is seen applying the shadow to both of her eyelids as finishing touches to her already glammed face. “So, I’m just gonna tap tap tap,” she tells the camera as she dips her eye shadow brush in the glitter. “You see, it’s never too much it’s just how you do it,” she continues while applying the makeup.

The Icy Girl then admires herself in the mirror, to which she replies, “Wow, that really just elevated my look.” She then takes a step back to get a full look at herself in the mirror to which she exclaims, “Oh my gosh, it’s like an icy mermaid!”

The video concluded with Saweetie giving us her full look as she poses for the camera in an emerald green slip dress and a high ponytail.

Check out the video below.

According to MAC’s Instagram, along with the Duochrome eye shadow, Saweetie is also wearing the Hyper Real Glow Duo in Step Bright Up / Alche-ME, Lipglass / Hypnotizing Holiday in Mocha Swirl, Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lipstick x 5, Fix+.

For more on Saweetie’s holiday look, check out the YouTube tutorial below.

