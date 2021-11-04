Apollo Brown & Stalley “No Monsters,” Hell Rell “We The Mob” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It’s been a helluva hot minute since we’ve seen Stalley out and about in a music video, but today Apollo Brown done went and brought out the Cleveland representative for some new visuals off their new project, Blacklight.

For the video to “No Monsters,” Stalley holds court on a soundstage where some lightning effects play in the background while he reminisces about his struggles growing up.

Back in Harlem Hell Rell still reppin’ The World and takes to the block in his Maybach with his crew in tow for his clip to “We The Mob.” We’ll never forget his “Oscar” worthy crying scene in Killa Season. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D Swervo, Pink Sweat$, and more.

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY – “NO MONSTERS”

HELL RELL – “WE THE MOB”

D SWERVO – “BODIES DROPPING & VIBIN”

PINK SWEAT$ – “NOTHING FEELS BETTER”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS & FASTLIFE JUKE – “FACE CARD”

YN JAY – “FREESTYLE”

