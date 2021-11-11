Girls Basketball Game Turns Violent When A Sucker-Punch Leaves One With Concussion

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Earlier this week, a basketball game between two teams of teenage girls turned violent when one of the adolescents punched another in the throat, which resulted in a concussion. On Sunday, the incident went down during an Avac United event in Garden Grove, CA, and the victim’s mother posted a clip of the moment on her Instagram page.

Apparently, one of the girls went for a jump shot when Alice Ham’s 15-year-old daughter appeared to accidentally bump the jump shooter from behind, and both of the girls fell down. “As they got up and turned and were walking back down to the other side of the court,” Ham told KTLA, “[the other girl’s] mom says to her [own daughter], ‘You need to hit her for that.’ And the child in question sucker-punched my daughter.”

The game was stopped immediately and eventually canceled. The girl who threw the punch and her mother are also no longer allowed to participate in anything related to Avac United until further notice. Gary Thomas, CEO of Avac United, told KTLA, “We’re very sorry … we want everybody to feel safe. We want everyone to feel secure. This is an environment where kids should have fun and enjoy and be safe.”

Apparently, Ham wasn’t present at the game but became concerned when her daughter returned home shaken up. That was when other parents brought her up to speed and showed her the footage. “To me, it rises to the level of assault,” Ham said, “the way that she does it with such intent and brutal force,” and she has since filed a report with law enforcement. Thomas has said that Avac United will comply with the authorities if they opt to move forward with an investigation.

As for the parents of the other girl, her parents have taken up legal counsel and told KTLA the following: “It’s a very unfortunate incident involving two young minor girls. We are doing our best to investigate everything and anything that happened. Once we acquire all the necessary information we will make a statement.”

