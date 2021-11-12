Travis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Reach Over 200 After Lawyer Ben Crump Files On Behalf Of 90 More

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The fallout for Travis Scott following his fatally disastrous Astroworld Festival concert a week ago doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

As victims pile up by the hundreds, one sadly even succumbing to her injuries recently and bringing the death toll now to nine, the Rodeo emcee has been hit with hundreds of lawsuits and more expected on the way.

Attorney Ben Crump, who’s made a name for himself by representing high-profile cases for the families of both George Floyd and Trayvon Martin amongst others, has just filed lawsuits against Scott on behalf of 90 Astroworld attendees. In a recent press conference where he and other attorneys spoke for the victims, Crump said his clients were affected “mentally, physically and psychologically,” also adding, “This should have never, ever happened.”

Crump also made it clear that the lawsuits aren’t in no way solely about the money, but instead to send a message to those in charge of promoting and organizing the event that it can’t become a repeated issue in the future, “even if you have to immediately stop the concert,” as he put it in his own words.

Take a look below at an extension of his argument, where he calls out Live Nation specifically:

“There were several people who could have stopped this concert when we saw these tragic circumstances start to occur around the 9:05 time — and we have a timeline that breaks it down — and each and every one of them could have stopped the music, turned on the white-hot spotlight board so everybody could see what’s going on, everybody could see who was on the ground, everybody could where everybody was at, and everybody could just take a breath. But they didn’t do that. And that’s what we are saying to Live Nation and everybody involved: In the future, safety must be paramount.”

According to Deadline, Crump’s firm will team with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP of Corpus Christi in the Astroworld cases, including the youngest victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who’s currently in a medically-induced coma due to being trampled after falling off his father’s shoulders during the melee.

In addition to San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry’s initial Astroworld lawsuit, who currently represents 110 clients and counting, plus the three San Antonio families represented by attorney Marco Crawford and pending lawsuits coming by way of Cesar Ornelas Law in San Antonio as well, the legal backlash has totaled to over 200 suits. Sadly for Trav, “utopia” may prove to be a bad name for his upcoming album as more are almost certain to be announced in the coming days.

Watch Ben Crump’s poignant speech below:

Travis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Reach Over 200 After Lawyer Ben Crump Files On Behalf Of 90 More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com