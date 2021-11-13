LA Rams Sign Odell Beckham Jr. With Hopes Of Clinching NFC Wildcard Slot

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

One of the National Football League’s most high profile wide outs is coming to the west coast. The Los Angeles Rams have signed Odell Beckham Jr.

As spotted on NFL.com the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is taking his talents to the city of angels. Ten days after trading for outside linebacker Von Miller, the Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, 29, most recently was with the Browns, where he tallied 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. Including the five seasons he spent with the Giants at the beginning of his NFL career, the former 2014 first-round pick has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons.

Rams QB Mathew Stafford played with OBJ during a previous Pro Bowl and was impressed back then. “He made some great plays in that game,” he said. “Had him on like a flag route that I told him, if I touch my shoulder, he needed to run a pump, and he basically shoots it through the safety. He was like, ‘Hey, you want me to go in front of him or behind them?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. Just don’t slow down.’ And he ended up going behind them. I think it was (former Browns safety Donte) Whitner at the time. Threw a ball up, and he made a great diving catch in that one. So yeah, I mean, in practice, it’s not a real serious practice, but he was still doing this stuff where he’s making front-handed, one-handed catches and doing all that kind of stuff. It’s impressive what he can do when the ball’s in the air.”

Resident Los Angeles baller LeBron James welcomed him with open arms via Twitter. “Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!!” he wrote.

Currently the LA Rams are 7-2 and are a wildcard contender. They play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, November 15.

Photo:

LA Rams Sign Odell Beckham Jr. With Hopes Of Clinching NFC Wildcard Slot was originally published on hiphopwired.com