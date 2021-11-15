THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Big Sean and Hit-Boy’s What You Expect album hasn’t been out but a minute and already, the two have dropped quite a few visuals in support of their collaborative project.

The latest album cut to get the visual treatment is standout cut “Chaos” in which things are, well, chaotic. People running around the streets, Sean and Hit making it rain at an undisclosed location – things are just wild all around. Looks like fun though.

DaBaby meanwhile seems to be enjoying his uncanceled status and in his clip to “ROOF” takes to a parking lot to get turnt up with friends and fans while handing out DaBaby t-shirts. A few weeks ago those shirts would’ve been shunned, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some other joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado, CJ, and more.

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “CHAOS”

DABABY – “ROOF”

VADO – “WHITE TOES”

CJ – “RED FLAG”

DUSTY LOCANE – “CANES WORLD”

D. SAVAGE – “TURN IT UP”

LIL REKK – “OOTERS”

I AM NORTHEAST – “BACK DOOR”

Photo: Getty

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos,” DaBaby “ROOF” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com