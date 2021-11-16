Before Da Drama: Did You Know DaniLeigh Choreographed THESE Music Videos?

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Young artist couple, DaniLeigh and DaBaby, found themselves trending on social media after an argument that occurred on Sunday night (Nov. 14).

The argument between rapper DaBaby and the mother of his child, singer DaniLeigh, played out live on Instagram. The two captured different instances within the fight on their social media accounts. DaBaby filmed DaniLeigh as she bottle-fed their 3 month old baby. The argument seemed to happen after DaBaby wanted DaniLeigh out of his Charlotte condo, where DaniLeigh claims she had been living since their baby was born.

The two have been rumored to be dating since March 2020. There have been several rumors of DaBaby returning to his last baby’s mother in the midst of the couple’s alleged relationship, but DaBaby claims DaniLeigh has always been his “side piece.” The following afternoon, TMZ reported that DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

During the series of social media antics, DaBaby’s assistant and a friend of the family are seen recording the incident in an effort to protect DaBaby. DaBaby has had his issues with the law in the past, but it appears he is trying to closely cover his tracks these days. DaniLeigh, on the other hand, is not a name we often see in any mess.

Actually, the young singer seemed to have a pretty bright future before becoming DaBaby’s third baby mama.

The artist currently known as DaniLeigh was only 18 years old when she caught the eye of the late, great Prince. At the time, she went by her government name Danielle Curiel. Prince brought the young creative on to direct, choreograph, and appear in his video for “Breakfast Can Wait.”

Prince eventually became her mentor and a guiding light to DaniLeigh’s blossoming career before his untimely passing.

“Just working hard because he was just such a hard worker. He taught me a lot about the industry, he told me to be careful of who I sign to make sure it’s the right move,” DaniLeigh told Harper’s Bazaar. “He told me just to never compromise for anything, stick to being who I am.”

Here’s how Prince discovered the young talent:

The talented dancer also choreographed DaBaby’s viral hit “Bop” video. We presume that’s where the two first discovered their spark to begin dating and eventually parent a child together.

Other female artists like Summer Walker, showed their support for DaniLeigh on social media saying, “no cap whatever you need hit me, & I mean whatever.”

Hopefully, DaniLeigh is finally “over it” too. Best of luck to the young singer in all of her future endeavors.

