Asking For A Friend: My Wife Wants Me To Break Holiday Tradition!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for many of us this will be the first major holiday that we’ve been able to celebrate with our loved ones since before the pandemic. This week on Asking For A Friend our listener, Mark called in for help! He says its the first thanksgiving since he’s been married and his wife is already trying to break a major tradition.

Mark says in his family the man of the house gets the honor of carving the turkey and he was so excited to finally get the chance but all of a sudden his wife is requesting that her father does it! Listen below.

Due to the pandemic Mark’s wife feels it’s important to make her father feel included since they haven’t been together on a holiday in a while. Mark doesn’t want to seem petty but he feels like the father has already had his time. We asked our Hustlers on Instagram what they thought and surprisingly the comments were split down the middle. Check out our page to hear what they had to say…

