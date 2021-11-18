HomeNews

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their 5-Month-Old Son

The victim of the attack hasn't yet been named publicly, but she reportedly called the police just after the attack. Stacy fled the scene before the cops arrived.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Memphis Express v Orlando Apollos

Source: Julio Aguilar/AAF / Getty

Over the weekend, former NFL running back Zac Stacy was caught on video brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend and mother of his five-month-old child who was present during the violent assault.

According to TMZ Sports, the altercation happened Saturday at the woman’s home in Florida. Stacy can be seen in the video violently pulling her up off of the couch and tossing her across the room into a TV, which then falls on top of her. He then picks an object up and throws it at her before yanking her up off of the floor.

It’s a disturbing video, so use caution when viewing it below.

The victim of the attack hasn’t yet been named publicly, but she reportedly called the police just after the attack. Stacy fled the scene before the cops arrived.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in a restraining order application obtained by TMZ. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

It’s hard to make out what Stacy was shouting at her during the attack, but he is heard saying something about her being “destructive”—as he tosses her around the room like a ragdoll, damages property and terrorizes the woman and likely their child.

The woman said Stacy told their son, “I love you,” before leaving the home ahead of police arrival.

It’s unclear if the woman’s restraining order has been granted—though it would be hard to imagine why the hell it wouldn’t be—but TMZ reported that she explained in the application, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.” She also said she had been treated for head wounds, bumps and bruises at the hospital. 

So far, no one representing Stacy has made any statements regarding the attack.

SEE ALSO:

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And Growing Epidemic–Black Men Why Aren’t We Protecting Them?

Ex-Florida Cop Who Killed Corey Jones Unsuccessfully Tries To Appeal His Conviction

Press Preview Of Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition In Doha, Qatar

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

85 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 28, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Word spread early Sunday about the passing of fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The founder of the Off-White fashion house and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Abloh prioritized innovative As reported by Bossip, the Off-White founder battled a rare and aggressive cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," an Instagram post read. "He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture." Abloh, who was 41, was known for his visionary leadership and dedication to his craft. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the Instagram post continued. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1FDd4oXan/ Abloh's innovative approach was likely informed in part by his architectural background. Creating new cover art for albums and serving as a creative director for artists and brands Abloh founded Off-White in 2012 in Milan. A 2018 global fashion ranking labeled Off-White the "hottest brand in the world." That same year he was named creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton. In an interview with CNBC, Abloh saw his role as that of a culture translator. “My premier position is just to translate brand into current culture… The brands that I choose to work with are usually best in category and they also have some heritage to them,” Abloh told CNBC in a prior interview. “And my goal is to sort of articulate that heritage in a new refreshing way to a younger consumer.” He worked with several brands and artists over the years notably creating Serena Williams tutu ensemble at the 2018 U.S. Open, a part of a Nike collection called the "Queen Collection." Although he was diagnosed in 2019, Abloh continued to work on various projects and exhibits throughout this year. Less than two weeks ago, Abloh unveiled a new project for the Artist Plate Project entitled "Life Itself." The sale of the plates was slated to help homeless and low-income individuals in New York.  https://www.instagram.com/p/CWTIMnKJq3U/?utm_medium=share_sheet   Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021.

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Caught On Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their 5-Month-Old Son  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close