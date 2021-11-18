Happy National Princess Day: Disney Plus Reveals Concept Art For Upcoming Disney+ Series ‘Tiana’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Happy National Princess Day to one of our favorite Disney princesses — Princess Tiana! To properly celebrate the momentous occasion, Disney Plus announced more Princess and the Frog adventures are underway with its new, animated musical series, Tiana headed to the streaming platform in 2023.

Everyone has a fairytale princess story they adore and wishes to be treated as such in real life. The story of The Princess and the Frog is special to many people across the world, but especially the little Black girl who never saw herself in the princesses she admired growing up. In 2009, that changed when the first-ever Black animated princess was created. A shame it took so long, but now Disney Plus promises even more from the adorned Princess Tiana.

The upcoming animated, musical series directed and written by director and filmmaker, Stella Meghie, follows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.

Meghie shares her excitement and gratitude to Walt Disney Animation Studios on social media. She discusses how fortunate she is to be continuing Princess Tiana’s story.

“Thank you tremendously to Walt Disney Animation Studios for entrusting me to continue Tiana’s story. Allowing me to be a steward for the legacy of Princess and the Frog,” Meghie writes on her Instagram caption. “Writing and directing at @disneyanimation was a dream before I knew it was possible — 8 years old watching The Little Mermaid obsessively. I tried not to sound like an excited, screaming pre-teen when Jenn Lee called to talk about a series starring my favorite Disney princess, Tiana. I’m consumed by her character. And you know I love my Jazz scores.”

The Canadian filmmaker is known for her feature films Jean of the Joneses, Everything, Everything, The Weekend, and The Photograph. Meghie has also directed episodes for television series including Grown-ish, Insecure and First Wives Club.

Meghie continues writing about how hard it was to hold onto the news of the upcoming series.

“It’s been excruciating not to share what I’ve been working on for the past year. If it’s one thing about Disney — they’ll make you sign an NDA! Bursting to now be able to share new concept art as we continue our creative journey. New adventures, new worlds, new music. TIANA is coming in 2023 to @disneyplus.”

Take a look at the concept art as Tiana’s journey is still being written. The series won’t be available to stream until 2023 on Disney Plus.

This exciting new information and sneak peek inside the series concept art has caused an eruption of excitement on social media amongst Tiana fans.

More representation for Black women and little Black girls:

Our faces waiting until 2023:

Happy National Princess Day: Disney Plus Reveals Concept Art For Upcoming Disney+ Series ‘Tiana’ was originally published on globalgrind.com