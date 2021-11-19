HomeNews

White Man Outside Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Holds Up ‘Black Crime Matters’ Sign While Arguing That The N-Word Is OK

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
black crime matters

Source: reddit / iOne Digital

In today’s episode of Wait, Supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse Aren’t Racist, Are They? a white man who doesn’t appear to be very fond of the negroes was captured in viral video standing with a protest sign outside of Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberated on whether Rittenhouse is guilty of murdering two people and attempting to murder a third, according to the Daily Dot.

So, if you were to guess what was written on this white man’s sign, what would your guess be?

“Free my n****a Kyle?” “It’s not murder if your mommy dropped you off?” “We want a Call of Duty: Kenosha game and we want it now?” “Raisins go in EVERYTHING?” “My body, my choice not to use a washcloth?”

All of these are very good guesses, but none of them are correct. Instead, this white man stood outside of the courthouse during a white man’s murder trial to raise awareness of *checks notes* Black criminals.

“Black crime matters,” read the sign this curdled mayosapien was holding. Not only was he holding up a racist sign that had literally nothing to do with Rittenhouse’s case as neither he nor any of his victims were Black, but he was caught on camera explaining why he thinks it should be OK for white people to use the n-word.

 

The white man—who hasn’t been identified, so for now, I’m just going to call him Klanny from the Block, or maybe Nazi Ned, or DJ MAGA Massa’ Melanin-envy—made the very generic argument that if Black people can say it, people who think stomping around in a rain puddle counts as a bath should be able to say it too.

He invoked the names of Black comedians Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle and former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson in citing examples of Black people who use the word all the time.

“Why is it that depending on your race, you can say the word?” discount David Duke asked.

People in the crowd tried to explain to Grand Wizard Gandalf that the history of white people using the word changes its connotation, but he rejected the idea that the word is a “weapon” when passing through the pasty-white remnants of non-existent lips.

“So if you hear the word and somebody’s around the corner, do you have to look and see who the person was that said it and find out if it was a weapon and find out if you’re hurt?” he asked rhetorically. “C’mon!”

Then Spiceless Spencer reached to the peak of Mt. Caucasity to paraphrase Bill Cosby and his declaration that Black people should stop hitting their kids and calling each other the n-word, which was in reference to his infamous 2004 “pound cake” speech. KK-Kent bringing up Cosby and his speech is funny for two reasons: First, because he just spent all that time explaining why the use of the n-word should be OK for white people to use and then pivoted to whitesplaining why Black people shouldn’t use it. Secondly, while Cosby was delivering his cringy, judgemental, anti-Black speech, he had been accused of spending much of his adult life drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women. Maybe Cosby isn’t the guy to cite as a pillar of Black morality.

At the end of the day, we have a clearly racist white man holding up a clearly racist (and irrelevant) sign while asking why the n-word is only deemed racist when white people use it. He’s literally the answer to his own question.

Somebody please get Slush Limaugh TF out of here with this white nonsense.

SEE ALSO:

Not Guilty: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Murder Counts In Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying The ‘Crying’ Act, But Where Were The Tears?

Police killings 2020

119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

118 photos Launch gallery

119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 12:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 23, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. In fact, it happened yet again on Monday night in Fall River, Massachusetts, when police, responding to a report of domestic violence, shot and killed 30-year-old Anthony Harden in an encounter that is only being described by local media outlets as an unspecified "altercation." Citing the local district attorney, all of the reports said a variation of what WCVB reporter Matt Reed tweeted: "at least one officer fired their gun killing Harden and that a a [sic] knife was present at the scene of the altercation." https://twitter.com/MattReedNews/status/1463114329679618053?s=20 Harden's uncle told Reed that he needs to know more details because police should be trained to de-escalate situations like those. https://twitter.com/MattReedNews/status/1463103660720799744?s=20 Harden's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

White Man Outside Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Holds Up ‘Black Crime Matters’ Sign While Arguing That The N-Word Is OK  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close