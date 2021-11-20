HomeNews

Accidental Gun Discharge At Atlanta Airport Sends Passengers Into Panic

Federal regulations provide for the transport of unloaded guns in checked, not carry-on, baggage.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Georgia, Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta Airlines, tarmac and aircraft service

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced a moment of panic Saturday after a gun was accidentally discharged in the security area. While it’s not clear why anyone had a loaded gun while traveling through the airport, the moment offered a rocky start to the holiday week.

Flights were delayed briefly, according to reports, Saturday afternoon. The Atlanta Airport’s Twitter account assured travelers there was not an active shooter or a clear danger.

One video reshared by Shannon Watts, founder of the gun violence organization Moms Demand Action, showed passengers down on the ground. People can be heard yelling get down in the background.

 

Video of the aftermath shows some areas in disarray with abandoned items, including luggage and knocked-over wheelchair.

According to CNN, a passenger’s loaded gun went off at some point during the security process. It was unclear whether the gun discharged due to the security officer or the passenger reaching into the bag.

No injuries were reported, and airport traffic returned to normal.

News reports made the rounds of loaded guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoint and the Lehigh Valley International Airport in the past few days. Lehigh Valley Regional News 69 reported that TSA officers removed a 9mm handgun from someone’s carry-on bag. Local news indicated there was one bullet in the chamber and loaded with six bullets in total.

Two women were caught with loaded guns at the TSA checkpoint in Pittsburgh. 11 News reported that a woman caught on Friday morning didn’t realize the gun, registered to her husband, was in her carry-on bag. The day before, another woman was found with a loaded .380 caliber gun, including one bullet in the chamber. Both women will face federal civil penalties.

Federal civil penalties for a “security violation by individuals for prohibited items discovered at checkpoint/sterile area/onboard aircraft” start at $360 for flammable items like gasoline or lighter fluid. The penalty for a loaded firearm begins at $3,000 and could cost a passenger as much as $10,000 along with a criminal referral. Penalties for repeat violators start at $10,000.

Federal regulations provide for the transport of unloaded guns in checked, not carry-on, baggage. The Transporation Security Administration even has a short video about traveling with firearms.

Forbes covered the “forgotten gun” epidemic in April noting that 83 percent of guns found at the checkpoint were loaded.

 

See Also: 

Young Dolph’s Killing Draws Attention To Memphis Murders And Tennessee’s Loose Gun Laws

Florida Prison Guards Openly Identifying As White Supremacist Intimidate Black Colleagues And Those Incarcerated

Ahmaud Arbery's killers: Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael

Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Accountable

24 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Accountable

Continue reading Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Accountable

Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Accountable

[caption id="attachment_4245634" align="aligncenter" width="957"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:10 p.m. ET, Nov. 24 -- Nearly two years after Ahmaud Arbery's shocking killing in Brunswick, Georgia, a jury has found the three men responsible for his death guilty of felony murder. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020, in the middle of a street in broad daylight. The verdict is effectively a referendum and accountability for the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. MORE: America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump issued a statement that expressed cautious relief, but not joy. “Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. After nearly two years of pain, suffering, and wondering if Ahmaud’s killers would be held to account, the Arbery family finally has some justice," Crump said in part. "Nothing will bring back Ahmaud, but his family will have some peace knowing the men who killed him will remain behind bars and can never inflict their brand of evil on another innocent soul. While today is not one for celebration, it is one for reflection." The defendants' respective lawyers were unable to get jurors to believe a far-fetched premise that relies on an archaic citizen's arrest law rooted in slavery that has since been repealed. The trial's start got underway just one day after a decidedly non-diverse jury was set in a case that centers on race. In theory, the jury is supposed to be made up of one's peers. But the question was "whose peers?" after 11 white people and just one Black person ended up on the panel. Testimony concluded after an extended version of the video of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael killing Arbery while he was jogging through the neighborhood of Brunswick. Arbery’s father was too emotional to watch and left the courtroom before the video was played. His mother wept and sobbed throughout the entire video. Also during the trial, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski testified that Greg McMichael told police he told Arbery to stop or he’d “blow his f***in head off.” She also told the court that Mr. Arbery tried to run away from Greg and Travis McMichael for fives minutes as they chased him down. During the fourth week of the trial, testimony from a long list of witnesses will continue. Police officers, GBI Investigators, as well as neighbors of the defendants will all take the stand. Defense Attorneys will try to prove that the two men acted appropriately and focus their case around self-defense. Georgia's old citizen's arrest statute was overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, but the defense test the boundaries on what's considered appropriate self-defense. Keep reading to find scenes from the murder trial and learn more about the people involved. Bookmark this page. We will be updating this story as the trial continues.  

Accidental Gun Discharge At Atlanta Airport Sends Passengers Into Panic  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close