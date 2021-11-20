HomeNews

Celebrating Those Loved And Lost On Transgender Remembrance Day

As outraged as people are by police brutality or white supremacist violence, they should be disturbed by transphobic attacks.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Frames with portraits of victims and candle light. People...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Commemorated each year on Nov. 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the life and humanity of those loved and lost. The first recorded day of remembrance was in 1999 in honor of Rita Hester, a Black transwoman murdered in November 1998.

Her brutal murder remains unsolved, likely by an acquaintance. An active member of her community, Hester’s murder set off a movement that has not missed a step. While awareness of violence against transgender people has become more mainstream, trans and nonbinary organizers continue to lead the fight.

In a Twitter thread, activist and culture organizer Raquel Willis highlighted the reported increase in murders over the past year.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 has been a deadly year for transgender and gender non-conforming people, with 47 reported killings.  

“These victims, like all of us, are loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members,” the report read. “They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship. They were real people — people who did not deserve to have their lives taken from them.” 

The Human Rights Campaign attributed violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people to racism and sexism, anti-trans stigma and dehumanization, denial of opportunity and increased risk factors.

As outraged as people are by police brutality or white supremacist violence, they should be disturbed by transphobic attacks. All three injustices deny people of their humanity and the right to live.  

Part of the fight is providing community safety and opportunities to thrive. The Atlanta-based Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaPCo) is a Black trans and queer-led organization committed to creating alternatives to punitive systems and providing a pathway to liberation.

In an interview with NBC News, Toni Michelle, executive director of SNaPCo, shared the organization has provided support to community members with a small fraction of the recent budget increase to the Atlanta Police Department. The organization operates on far less than the $15 million increase.

“Just imagine what we could do for our communities — Black trans and queer folks, sex workers, formerly incarcerated people — with at least 3 percent of that funding,” she said. “I definitely just want to encourage people to continue to push and to join our side around what it means to reallocate funding from these large institutions that have so many resources. Our communities are in need of them.” (Read the full NBC report here).

But as government entities and organizations recognize the day, it’s important to support and stand in solidarity with trans people when they are living. 

This month, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute put out a call to action to protect Black Transgender People by encouraging supporters to call on members of Congress to pass the Equality Act.  

“It’s really that simple,” the organization tweeted. “Now is the time for our country to protect equal rights for all, in a way that is just and equitable. Too often, ‘equal rights for all’ doesn’t really mean ‘all.’ We demand an Equality Act that centers BLACK transgender people.” 

SEE ALSO:  

Mutual-Aid Organization For The Gworls Launches New Program Providing Gender Affirming Support To Black Trans People

Sade’s Son Gives Touching Tribute To Mom Amid His Transition As Transgender Man

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

Continue reading Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week’s Time

Social Media Mourns Two Black Trans Women Killed Over A Week's Time

[caption id="attachment_3958507" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Europa Press News / Getty[/caption] People are mourning, yet again, the tragic deaths of Black transgender women with cries of #BlackTransLivesMatter. The graphic details are below. https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392641964560384   According to Out, Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells was the first woman found dead when her dismembered body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartman's Garden area of Philadelphia Monday night. Cops are handling the case as a homicide. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of a member of our LGBTQ family,” the Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs said in a statement after Fells was identified. “The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community.” Initial media reports misgendered Fells as law enforcement took several days trying to identify her remains. Both of her legs were severed mid-thigh, causing authorities to believe Fells might have been run over by a train. "What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs. The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department, according to 6ABC. The second trans woman to be killed was Riah Milton. Investigators say she was shot several times during an attempted robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Tuesday. Investigators and reporting from LailasNews.com say Miltion was lured to a park by three people in an apparent robbery attempt, which resulted in her being fatally shot several times. So far, Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection to the robbery and death, according to investigators. Tooson is the suspected shooter and he was treated for injuries after he accidentally shot himself. A warrant has been issued for a third man, Jeffrey Cross, 25, who remains at-large. Along with charges related to the killing and robbery, Cross is also wanted for alleged unlawful conduct with a minor. The killing of Fells and Milton has occurred amid long-lasting criticism that #BlackLivesMatter participants fail to address the violence transgender people face, especially Black trans women. Although intra-communal violence has always been an issue amongst Black people just like any other race, Black trans people still face systematic and cultural barriers that lead to their deaths. For example, according to a Human Rights Campaign report, Black transgender people have double the unemployment rate of all transgender people and they have four times that of the U.S. general population. Forty-one percent of Black transgender also report experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives, which is more than five times the rate of the general U.S. population. Meanwhile, many transgender people have to engage in sex work for survival and at least 1 in 3 victims of anti-trans fatal violence since 2013 reportedly engaged in sex work. In addition to this, 54 percent of transgender people report having experienced some type of intimate partner violence. Folks have called out different movements for not doing enough to address violence against trans people. Raquel Willis, a Black trans writer and activist, wrote as part of a series of tweets: "Cis folks of the Movement 4 Black Lives, the larger queer movement, and feminist movement have long failed Black trans people. It's time for a reckoning on your collective silence and inaction." https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392644284010497   She ended by tweeting: "We mourn for you, do you mourn for us? We cry for you, do you cry for us? We rally for you, do you rally for us? We imagine better for you, do you imagine better for us? Here’s another morning, after another long night of wondering, 'What will it take for y’all to hear us?'" https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392648901931008   You can check out more tributes to Fells and Milton below.

Celebrating Those Loved And Lost On Transgender Remembrance Day  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close