Netflix Announces “Fansgiving” Sweepstakes Including Exclusive Trips, VIP Experiences & More For Its Super Fans

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix announced its “Fansgiving” today, Nov. 23, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is the streaming company’s week-long campaign and sweepstakes to thank and give back to the fans who continuously support the platform.

Netflix is giving fans a chance to win VIP experiences, a lifetime Netflix membership, and authentic and limited-edition reproductions of exclusive props from some of the platform’s most beloved original series via an exclusive ‘Prop Drop’ sweepstakes.

In addition, various Netflix social handles will celebrate Fansgiving by spotlighting fans who have expressed their love for specific shows in standout ways. One of Netflix’s handles, @NetflixFamily, will create an Ada Twist inspired bedroom for its biggest fan, Ryann. Another effort will be put on by @ConTodoNetflix, where everyone’s favorite abuelita from On My Block, Peggy Blow, will take over Con Todo’s TikTok for a day, dieting fan favorite videos.

Netflix is giving its super fans a chance to win 48 of both authentic and limited-edition reproductions of show props from Netflix’s most famed original shows like Stranger Things, Sex Education, The Witcher, Squid Game and Bridgerton.

The streaming service will also include VIP experiences within the Fansgiving sweepstakes. There will be four chances to win exclusive, all-expenses paid VIP experiences to the following: Emily in Paris experience VIP trip for 2 to the Season 2 premiere in Paris, France on December 15, Bridgerton trip for 2 to “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience ” in Los Angeles, CA in March 2022, Stranger Things VIP trip for 2 to the official “Stranger Things Experience ” in San Francisco, CA around May 2022 – July 2022.

The sweepstakes opened today, Nov. 23 at 8am PT and closes Friday, Nov. 26 at 11:59pm PT. Fans can enter Netflix’s Fansgiving sweepstakes here. Please see and follow contest terms and conditions on the website.

Netflix Announces “Fansgiving” Sweepstakes Including Exclusive Trips, VIP Experiences & More For Its Super Fans was originally published on globalgrind.com